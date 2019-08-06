You Have Just 30 Hours to Shop This Collection Designed by ‘The Fashion Guitar’ on Amazon

Image zoom

Get ready, shoppers! Amazon’s new capsule collection with influencer Charlotte Groeneveld of “The Fashion Guitar” is officially here.

The 14-piece collection launched at 12 p.m. ET on Amazon as part of the retailer’s new and fast “The Drop” shopping experience, which gives fans the chance to purchase pieces designed by their favorite influencers within a 30-hour window (or while fabric lasts). Everything from the $80-and-under line, officially called “TheFashionGuitar x The Drop,” is made to order and Prime-eligible for members.

With romantic tops, pretty florals, and breezy dresses, the launch embodies Charlotte’s “forever summer mood” and features plenty of pieces to wear this summer and into fall. It also includes styles inspired by her fashion icons, like an oversized shirt dress similar to the one Princess Diana wore while pregnant to a polo match.

“The collection is an extension of my own wardrobe, but filling the gaps with pieces I felt were still missing,” Charlotte tells PEOPLE. “It’s inspired by today’s streetstyle rather than runway collections. It brings together everything I love seeing on women around me.”

The floral maxi dress, which also comes in pink and green, is both the collection’s “hero” piece and the most versatile must-have, according to the New York City-based blogger. “It literally can be worn any day,” Charlotte says. “It has a romantic feel to it, and is great with both sneakers and sandals.

Those looking ahead to fall will appreciate The Drop’s pink trousers, which Charlotte predicts will be on point with the season’s suiting and fuschia trends. “You could wear the bright pink pair of trousers all year round — summer with a white boxy t-shirt (as styled on the photos) and in winter you can add a chunky navy turtleneck, or a little black leather jacket,” Charlotte says.

The entire assortment runs true to size, according to Charlotte, and can be mixed and matched with pieces you already own or basics from Amazon’s “Staples by the Drop” assortment including Charlotte’s three favorites: The Drop’s $55 Women’s Manchester High Rise Straight Fit Ankle Jeans, $20 Women’s Michelle Scoop Neck Fitted Tank Top, and $20 Women’s Charlotte Short-Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt.

Shoppers will have just 30 hours to add their favorites to their cart before the drop ends — though it will likely sell out before that. Browse the entire collection on Amazon, or shop it by category right here.

