Surprise! Amazon’s Fall Clothing Sale Is Here — Score Comfy Leggings, Joggers, and More for Up to 40% Off

As if the anticipation of Amazon Prime Day 2020 wasn’t exciting enough, the mega retailer has just launched a surprise Fall Clothing Sale that’s full of unbeatable deals from some of its most popular private label brands — and believe us when we say, it’s one you don’t want to miss.
With styles for men, women, and children from Amazon labels like Goodthreads, Mae, Core 10, Daily Ritual, and its own Amazon Essentials line marked down, the Fall Clothing Sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on stylish essentials for the season ahead. Whether you’re in the market for a cozy new sweatshirt, a cute and casual French terry dress that will take you from work to weekend, or a pair of ultra-soft joggers for working from home, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for at a ridiculously amazing price.
We’ve got our credit cards ready and are already filling our Amazon shopping carts with some of the comfiest sale styles for men and women. First things we’re scooping up? This pair of Amazon Essentials men’s fleece sweatpants starting at just $10 and these moisture-wicking women’s high-waist leggings with a crossover waistband for only $21. And don’t forget to refresh your underwear drawer with comfy basics like this lace soft cup bra from Mae starting at just $8 and this three-pack of men’s knit boxer briefs from Goodthreads on sale for only $14.
There’s plenty more amazing deals where these come from, so scroll down to check out eight of our top picks from Amazon’s Fall Clothing Sale before it ends.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Crewneck Long-Sleeve French Terry Fleece Above-the-Knee Dress, from $13.20 (orig. $25); amazon.com
Buy It! Core 10 Cross Waist Legging with Pockets, from $21.10 (orig. $29); amazon.com
Buy It! Mae Triangle Lace Soft Cup Bralette, from $7.80 (orig. $18); amazon.com
Buy It! Daily Ritual Stretch Cotton Knit Twill Zip Pocket Jogger Pant, from $25.60 (orig. $34.50); amazon.com
Buy It! Peak Velocity Pima Cotton Polo Shirt, from $9.50 (orig. $20); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Tech Fleece Open Bottom Active Pant, from $9.90; amazon.com
Buy It! Goodthreads 3-Pack Cotton Modal Stretch Knit Boxer Brief, from $13.90 (orig. $25); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Tech Fleece Full-Zip Hooded Active Sweatshirt, from $13.60 (orig. $30); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.