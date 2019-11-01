Amazon Just Dropped Early Holiday Deals on Tons of Cute and Comfy Fashion Finds — but Only Until Monday

Image zoom Getty

It’s officially November, which means winter will be here before we know it. So if your weekend plans include splurging on some new cold-weather essentials for yourself, you should head to Amazon ASAP — because the retail giant just dropped thousands of early holiday deals, and you can save big!

Amazon’s Happy HoliDeals section is chock-full of markdowns across every category including toys, tech, beauty, home, kitchen, and, of course, fashion (which is what we have our eyes on!). There are discounts on dresses, jeans, watches, boots, sneakers, and more from brands like Daily Ritual, Levi’s, Sam Edelman, and Fossil. You can snag this super comfy Calvin Klein cotton bralette for half off, the viral Amazon Coat everyone is wearing for only $107, and this cute knit Bluetooth beanie that lets you play music hands free (genius for winter!) for as little as $15. This is the perfect time to not only treat yourself, but also stock up on gifts for friends, too.

But with hundreds of fashion deals to choose from, it can get a bit overwhelming to shop, so we sifted through the fashion section to bring you 20 of the best clothing, shoes, handbag, and accessories deals you can score on Amazon this weekend. However, you’ll have to move quickly if you want to scoop up these savings because the deals are constantly changing — so come Monday, pieces may be back to full price. Keep scrolling to shop our Amazon fashion picks!

Best Clothing Deals on Amazon

Good Threads Women’s Model Fleece Popover Sweatshirt Dress, $29.75 (orig. $35); amazon.com

Daily Ritual Women’s Lived-in Cotton Roll-Sleeve Dress, $15.73 (orig. $18.50); amazon.com

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket, $107.09–$114.74 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

HOFI Women’s High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets Tummy Control, $12.74–$15.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jean, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Ginsay Dress Pants for Women Stretch Pull-On Pants, $23.68 (orig. $27.87); amazon.com

Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette, $21.99 (orig. $44); amazon.com

Parperina Women’s T-Shirts Short Sleeve V Neck Loose Casual Basic Tee Tops, $10.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Best Shoe Deals on Amazon

Cole Haan Women’s Galina Boot, $210 (orig. $300); amazon.com

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Lighthz Sneakers, $26.99–$33.88 (orig. $59); amazon.com

Hush Puppies Women’s Bailey Chukka Boot, $87.96 (orig. $109.95); amazon.com

Lucky Brand Women’s Emmie Ballet Flat, $38.28 (orig. $59); amazon.com

EasyMy Women’s Classic Short Winter Boots, $21.24 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Sam Edelman Women’s Tinsely Rain Boot, $35.99 (orig. $54.95); amazon.com

Best Handbag and Accessory Deals on Amazon

