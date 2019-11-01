Amazon Just Dropped Early Holiday Deals on Tons of Cute and Comfy Fashion Finds — but Only Until Monday
These deals are so good, you won’t be able to wait until Black Friday
It’s officially November, which means winter will be here before we know it. So if your weekend plans include splurging on some new cold-weather essentials for yourself, you should head to Amazon ASAP — because the retail giant just dropped thousands of early holiday deals, and you can save big!
Amazon’s Happy HoliDeals section is chock-full of markdowns across every category including toys, tech, beauty, home, kitchen, and, of course, fashion (which is what we have our eyes on!). There are discounts on dresses, jeans, watches, boots, sneakers, and more from brands like Daily Ritual, Levi’s, Sam Edelman, and Fossil. You can snag this super comfy Calvin Klein cotton bralette for half off, the viral Amazon Coat everyone is wearing for only $107, and this cute knit Bluetooth beanie that lets you play music hands free (genius for winter!) for as little as $15. This is the perfect time to not only treat yourself, but also stock up on gifts for friends, too.
But with hundreds of fashion deals to choose from, it can get a bit overwhelming to shop, so we sifted through the fashion section to bring you 20 of the best clothing, shoes, handbag, and accessories deals you can score on Amazon this weekend. However, you’ll have to move quickly if you want to scoop up these savings because the deals are constantly changing — so come Monday, pieces may be back to full price. Keep scrolling to shop our Amazon fashion picks!
Best Clothing Deals on Amazon
- Good Threads Women’s Model Fleece Popover Sweatshirt Dress, $29.75 (orig. $35); amazon.com
- Daily Ritual Women’s Lived-in Cotton Roll-Sleeve Dress, $15.73 (orig. $18.50); amazon.com
- Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket, $107.09–$114.74 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com
- HOFI Women’s High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets Tummy Control, $12.74–$15.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
- Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jean, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
- Ginsay Dress Pants for Women Stretch Pull-On Pants, $23.68 (orig. $27.87); amazon.com
- Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette, $21.99 (orig. $44); amazon.com
- Parperina Women’s T-Shirts Short Sleeve V Neck Loose Casual Basic Tee Tops, $10.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
Best Shoe Deals on Amazon
- Cole Haan Women’s Galina Boot, $210 (orig. $300); amazon.com
- Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Lighthz Sneakers, $26.99–$33.88 (orig. $59); amazon.com
- Hush Puppies Women’s Bailey Chukka Boot, $87.96 (orig. $109.95); amazon.com
- Lucky Brand Women’s Emmie Ballet Flat, $38.28 (orig. $59); amazon.com
- EasyMy Women’s Classic Short Winter Boots, $21.24 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
- Sam Edelman Women’s Tinsely Rain Boot, $35.99 (orig. $54.95); amazon.com
Best Handbag and Accessory Deals on Amazon
- FIFATA Acrylic Earrings for Women Drop Dangle Leaf Earrings Resin Minimalist Bohemian Statement Jewelry, $14.44 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com
- Bluetooth Beanie Hat Winter Knit Music Hat Wireless Headphone Speaker, $14.99–$16.14 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com
- S.Leaf 3 Pair Cubic Zirconia Earrings Sterling Silver Earrings, $8.99 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com
- Fossil Women’s Riley Stainless Steel Multifunction Glitz Quartz Watch, $70.98 (orig. $39); amazon.com
- Kattee Women’s Genuine Leather Hobo Tote Shoulder Bag with Tassel, $59.99 (orig. $63.99); amazon.com
- BAGSMART Travel Jewelry Organizer Roll Foldable Jewelry Case, $16.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com