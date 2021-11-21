The 24 Best Early Black Friday Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend
Gone are the days where you had to wait until actual Black Friday to start shopping deals and rush to make all your purchases within 24 hours. Amazon has been releasing incredible fashion deals all month, and less than a week out from the main shopping event, the discounts are getting better and better.
Amazon's early Black Friday fashion sale includes deals on top-rated clothes, shoes, and accessories. You'll find cozy sweaters, puffer jackets, and Levi's jeans for massive discounts. In the shoe department, you can get Reebok and Adidas sneakers for less, plus customer-loved boots from Lucky Brand, Sam Edelman, and Dr. Martens. And for accessories, handbags from Fossil and Calvin Klein are on sale at up to 55 percent off.
Keep scrolling through to check out the 24 best early Black Friday Amazon fashion deals, and check out the entire sale here.
Best Clothing Deals
- Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Cozy Knit Sweatshirt, $25.40 (orig. $29.20)
- Daily Ritual Stretch Cotton Knit Twill Seamed Utility Pant, $26.40 (orig. $34.90)
- Goodthreads Ruffle-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Sweater, $30.50 (orig. $35.90)
- Lark & Ro Long-Sleeve Mixed Lace Dress, $35.90 (orig. $49)
- Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, $36.99 (orig. $69.50)
- Daily Ritual Short Water-Resistant Primaloft Puffer Jacket, $45.45 (orig. $69.90)
Best Shoe Deals
- Reebok Club C Sneaker, $40 (orig. $70)
- Adidas Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe, $54.53 (orig. $65)
- Clarks Layton Band Sneaker, $67.69 (orig. $95)
- Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Bootie, $97.46 with coupon (orig. $129)
- Sam Edelman Lydell Combat Boot, $107.99 (orig. $180)
- Dr. Martens Leona 7 Hook Boots, $127.50 (orig. $170)
Best Accessory Deals
- Cindy & Wendy Pashmina Wrap Scarf, $12.95 (orig. $19.99)
- Furtalk Knit Beanie Hat, $13.99 (orig. $16.99)
- Gordini Wooly Insulated Mittens, $29 (orig. $39.99)
- Fossil Liza Leather Mini Wallet with Keychain, $33.68 (orig. $55)
- Calvin Klein Lina Nylon North/South Tote, $66.49 (orig. $148)
- Fossil Kinley Leather Satchel, $140 (orig. $200)
If you buy one piece of clothing from Amazon's early Black Friday sale, make it a super comfy sweater. The Goodthreads Ruffle-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Sweater is a great choice, as it's made from a soft and stretchy blend of acrylic, nylon, wool, and spandex. It has a crew neckline, ribbing around the hemline, and cuffs with ruffle details at the end of the sleeves. You can choose from six solid colors and sizes XS through XXL.
"You will not believe how soft, comfortable, and warm this sweater is," one reviewer wrote. "I believe I could live in it all winter. The long sleeves are different and very pretty. This sweater will look great with jeans and dress slacks or a skirt, so it's very versatile and will accommodate you for many different occasions. And so cozy!"
Buy It! Goodthreads Ruffle-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Sweater, $30.50 (orig. $35.90); amazon.com
Need a new pair of sneakers? Now is the time to grab the Gigi Hadid-approved Reebok Club C Sneakers on sale for $40. The vintage-inspired shoes are made from vegan leather with a padded insole and sockliner. They come in 33 colors, including neutrals, brights, and even whimsical patterns.
"I love these," a shopper began. "If you've been eyeing these for a long time like I have, just do yourself a favor and get them! They are my most comfortable pair of shoes I own now, and they go with any look."
Buy It! Reebok Club C Sneaker, $40 (orig. $70); amazon.com
After you purchase a new sweater and a pair of sneakers, pick up the Fossil Kinley Leather Satchel for 30 percent off. The leather handbag would make a great holiday gift for a loved one (or yourself). It has both a shoulder strap and a crossbody strap, two exterior pockets, and three interior pockets. You can choose from two solid colors and one pattern.
"This bag is just the right size if you are trying to scale down (from the tote) or scale up from the crossbody," a customer said. "I can fit everything that was in the crossbody with the addition of my iPad Mini. This bag [has] such a good fit and feel that I purchased it black."
Buy It! Fossil Kinley Leather Satchel, $140 (orig. $200); amazon.com
Before the holiday rush begins this week, take advantage of these early deals and shop Amazon's early Black Friday fashion deals ahead of the official event.
