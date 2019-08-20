You Have 30 Hours to Shop Amazon’s Newest Fashion Collab With Influencer Charlotte Bridgeman

Image zoom Amazon The Drop

Get your carts ready because Amazon’s newest collection for The Drop is here, and it’s the perfect way to welcome fall.

For just 30 hours, you can shop The Drop’s new line designed by influencer and Winston & Willow blogger Charlotte Bridgeman. The limited-time collection, which launched this morning at 11 a.m. ET, features pretty florals and polka dot-printed pieces in gorgeous fall colors. And here’s the best part — everything is under $100.

Image zoom Amazon The Drop

Buy It! Charlotte Bridgeman x The Drop Women’s Bordeaux Floral Short Sleeve Ruffle Wrap Dress, $49.90; amazon.com

Just like all of The Drop’s made-to-order launches, the collection will only be available on Amazon for a whirlwind 30 hours (or until fabric sells out), so if you see something you love, add it to your cart ASAP. Everything from the 14-piece line is Prime-eligible and ships internationally, so fans around the globe can get their hands on the Amazon-exclusive line.

The assortment features a variety of dress styles — mini, midi, and maxi — plus, fun prints (including four pretty florals) in stunning autumnal hues like bordeaux and marigold, which can be worn now and through the coming months. “All of the pieces can be worn throughout summer and into fall as the weather starts to cool off,” Charlotte told followers on Instagram.

Image zoom Amazon The Drop

Buy It! Charlotte Bridgeman x The Drop Women’s Blush Pink Floral V-Neck Button Down Tiered Maxi Dress, $69.90; amazon.com

With tops, skirts, and dresses, there’s plenty to mix and match within the collection, or you can pair with pieces from previous drops (hello, Fashion Guitar fans). And if you’re in need of some more styling inspo, Charlotte’s got you covered on her Instagram with looks from the line, plus her picks from Amazon’s line of Instagram-inspired basics, Staples by the Drop (we’re definitely copying this affordable outfit ASAP).

Check out the collection via The Drop shop or grab your favorites from the entire line right here — just be sure to move fast because you’ll only have a few hours to stock up for fall.

