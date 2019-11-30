9 Amazon Fashion Finds You Won’t Believe Are All Under $25

Image zoom Getty

For anyone who’s not already in the know, Amazon has so many cute and affordable fashion finds waiting to be delivered to your door. And thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this is the best time of the year to shop already reasonably priced items for even less.

In fact, apparel from Amazon’s own fashion brands is marked down up to 30 percent off, and others are as much as 60 percent off for a limited time. So many tops, dresses, and sweaters from brands like Ella Moon, Paris Sunday, Daily Ritual, and Amazon Essentials are now even less than their normally low prices.

Whether you’re looking for basics to keep you warm throughout the winter or a stylish dress or blouse to wear out and about, there’s something for everyone. For instance, this dreamy floral-print maxi dress is 60 percent off and now only $23.80, while this best-selling fleece jacket is just $21.45.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Amazon fashion deals you can enjoy right now for less than $25 apiece. Happy shopping!

High-Neck Georgette Dress

This colorful dress features a high neckline with three-quarter sleeves and a pleated A-line skirt. An elastic waist gives the silhouette some definition while remaining comfortable to wear. Style it with tights and booties to keep it in your wardrobe even when the weather is chilly.

Buy It! James & Erin Women’s High-Neck Georgette Dress, $17.80 (orig. $44.50); amazon.com

Velour Hoodie

What could be cozier than curling up in a velour hoodie like this slouchy one from Amazon? It’s machine-washable and available in three colors, including black, heather gray, and navy.

Buy It! Daily Ritual Women’s Velour Hoodie, $21 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Button V-Neck Blouse

Perfect for the office or an evening out, this v-neck button-up blouse offers a pop of color and a classic shape. You can easily dress it up or down depending on your plans.

Buy It! Find. Women’s Button V-Neck Blouse, $22.50 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest

A packable puffer vest is basically a cold-weather essential. This one is made of nylon with a polyester fill and has contoured seams for a fitted look. Despite its puffy, warm appearance, the vest easily packs away in a bag when you’re on the go.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest, $21.20 (orig. $26.50); amazon.com

Ruffle-Front Maxi Dress

Whether you’re going to brunch or a casual wedding, this floral ruffled maxi is fit for any occasion. It’s romantic, it’s completely on trend with the prairie-dress look that’s been so popular this year, and it looks far more expensive than it actually is.

Buy It! Paris Sunday Women’s Ruffle-Front Maxi Dress, $23.80 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com

Fine Gauge Stretch Ribbed Mockneck Pullover Sweater

Every winter wardrobe could use a classic black mock turtleneck sweater. This ribbed option offers a slouchy fit for a comfortable, relaxed look. Add jeans and a pair of boots for an easy outfit recipe.

Buy It! Daily Ritual Women’s Fine Gauge Stretch Ribbed Mockneck Pullover Sweater, $24.65 (orig. $29); amazon.com

Full-Zip Polar Fleece Jacket

This jacket is Amazon’s best-selling fleece outerwear item, and it’s easy to see why. The zip-up fleece is the ultimate winter layering piece, and it’s available in seven solid colors, including black and purple.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Plus Size Full-Zip Polar Fleece Jacket, $21.45 (orig. $25); amazon.com

Ruffled Sleeve V-Neck Wrap Skirt Dress

Pick up this wrap dress with a retro style while it’s on super sale: For a limited time, this adorable patterned dress is more than $70 off (yes, really!). It has a velvet trim, ruffled sleeves, and an A-line silhouette.

Buy It! Ella Moon Women’s Ruffled Sleeve V-Neck Wrap Skirt Dress, $22.80 (orig. $95); amazon.com

Hooded Henley Pullover

Comfy enough to wear around the house and polished enough to wear outside, this terry cotton hoodie is versatile and affordable. The sporty sweatshirt comes in heather gray, black, and navy.

Buy It! Daily Ritual Women’s Terry Cotton and Modal Hooded Henley Pullover, $22.80 (orig. $28.50); amazon.com

