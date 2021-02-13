The 20 Best Amazon Fashion Finds Hiding in Its Massive Presidents Day Weekend Sale
Score discounts from Orolay, Adidas, Levi’s, and more
You've made it to another three-day weekend, and that means you have extra time to sit back, relax, and treat yourself to some online shopping. Of course, Amazon wouldn't let a holiday weekend go by without an epic sale, and the fashion section is stacked with incredible deals.
After sifting through Amazon's Presidents Day sale, we narrowed down our picks to 20 outerwear, sweater, loungewear, and shoe deals you don't want to miss. If you're in the market for a new jacket, the sale includes many different styles for a range of temperatures. You'll find everything from a $43 hooded puffer jacket to the faux-shearling-lined version of the viral Amazon coat to a zip-up Columbia fleece.
For those of you searching for new cozy sweaters, you'll be happy to know that there are tons of customer-loved options available for under $40. This open-front chunky knit cardigan has nearly 8,000 five-star ratings and is on sale for just $32. "If you're looking for a lightweight, adorable cardigan to add to your outfit, this is the one," one reviewer wrote. "[It's] not itchy, [the] pockets are spacious, and it's a nice length without being too long."
Since you can never have enough loungewear these days, we also found some incredible deals on leggings, joggers, sweatshirts, and matching sets. This Daily Ritual hooded henley pullover is going for just $12, and you can even get a set with joggers and a matching cropped crew neck sweatshirt for $25.
Finishing off with shoes, the sale includes all the comfy sneakers, boots, and slippers you could ever need. Some highlights include Adidas Grand Court Sneakers for $40, Koolaburra by Ugg Classic Ankle Boots for $67, and Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Scuff Slipper for $40.
We wouldn't want you to let these deals go to waste, so keep scrolling to check out all 20 of our fashion picks from Amazon's Presidents Day sale.
Best Outerwear Deals
- Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Shearling-Lined Puffer Jacket with Hood, $42.50 (orig. $50.60)
- Orolay Thickened Fleece Down Jacket, $149.99 with coupon (orig. $159.99)
- Levi’s Original Trucker Jacket, $44.99 (orig. $79.50)
- Ecowish Faux-Shearling Teddy Coat, $30.57 with coupon (orig. $42.99)
- Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket, $34.99 (orig. $60)
Best Sweater Deals
- Daily Ritual 100% Cotton Long-Sleeve Crewneck Pullover Sweater, $24.70 (orig. $29)
- Goodthreads Marled Long-Sleeve Cropped Crewneck Sweater, $38.30 (orig. $45)
- Lark & Ro Boucle Turtleneck Oversized Sweater, $26.25 (orig. $29.66)
- Traleubie Open-Front Chunky Knit Cardigan, $31.44 (orig. $39.99)
- Grecerelle Asymmetrical Hem Cowl Neck Knit Sweater, $35.99 (orig. $59.99)
Best Loungewear Deals
- Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Hooded Henley Pullover, $11.84 (orig. $16.21)
- Core 10 High-Waist Full-Length Legging, $38.30 (orig. $45)
- Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Sweatpants, $26.99 (orig. $45)
- Efan Tie-Dye Hoodie with Pocket, $28.99 (orig. $50)
- Zesica Striped Long-Sleeve Top and Jogger Set, $24.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
Best Shoe Deals
- Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $46.97 (orig. $70)
- Adidas Grand Court Sneaker, $39.99 (orig. $65)
- Koolaburra by Ugg Classic Ankle Boot, $66.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Scuff Slipper, $39.99 (orig. $69)
- Puma Carina Sneaker, $39.99 (orig. $60)
