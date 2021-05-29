Shop

30 Best Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals from Amazon’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale

Score deals from Levi’s, Adidas, Vera Bradley, and more — starting at $9
By Eden Lichterman
May 29, 2021 07:30 AM
The arrival of Memorial Day weekend means summer is right around the corner. If your wardrobe isn't quite ready for the hottest days of the year, you're in luck — Amazon's Memorial Day sale is full of can't-miss fashion deals, and we found the 30 best ones.

In the clothing section, you'll find tons of sundresses, flowy tops, shorts, and swimwear on sale. The Relipop Short-Sleeve V-Neck Wrap Dress with over 10,700 five-star ratings is more than half-off, starting at $20. You can also score this patterned spaghetti-strap tank top with lace trim for $14. For bottoms, the super popular Oalka 4-inch Yoga Shorts are on sale starting at $9, and you can get a pair of Levi's denim shorts for 33 percent off. You'll even find the best-selling one-piece swimsuit on Amazon on sale starting at $32.

Over in the shoe department, these Circus by Sam Edelman flat sandals are on sale starting at $40. If you're looking for a more formal option, check out these Dr. Scholl's wedge sandals with an adjustable leather ankle strap and a 2.5-inch heel. To top it all off, you can score these customer-loved small round polarized sunglasses for $14 and a wide-brim straw hat for $22 to protect you from the sun.

The holiday weekend will be over before you know it, so be sure to shop these incredible fashion deals while they're still in stock. You can check out all 30 of our sale picks below, and you can shop the rest of the Memorial Day sale at Amazon.

Best Dress Deals

Best Top and Tee Deals

Best Shorts and Pants Deals

Best Swimwear Deals

Best Shoe Deals

Best Accessory Deals 

