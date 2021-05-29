30 Best Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals from Amazon’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale
The arrival of Memorial Day weekend means summer is right around the corner. If your wardrobe isn't quite ready for the hottest days of the year, you're in luck — Amazon's Memorial Day sale is full of can't-miss fashion deals, and we found the 30 best ones.
In the clothing section, you'll find tons of sundresses, flowy tops, shorts, and swimwear on sale. The Relipop Short-Sleeve V-Neck Wrap Dress with over 10,700 five-star ratings is more than half-off, starting at $20. You can also score this patterned spaghetti-strap tank top with lace trim for $14. For bottoms, the super popular Oalka 4-inch Yoga Shorts are on sale starting at $9, and you can get a pair of Levi's denim shorts for 33 percent off. You'll even find the best-selling one-piece swimsuit on Amazon on sale starting at $32.
Over in the shoe department, these Circus by Sam Edelman flat sandals are on sale starting at $40. If you're looking for a more formal option, check out these Dr. Scholl's wedge sandals with an adjustable leather ankle strap and a 2.5-inch heel. To top it all off, you can score these customer-loved small round polarized sunglasses for $14 and a wide-brim straw hat for $22 to protect you from the sun.
The holiday weekend will be over before you know it, so be sure to shop these incredible fashion deals while they're still in stock. You can check out all 30 of our sale picks below, and you can shop the rest of the Memorial Day sale at Amazon.
Best Dress Deals
- Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Relaxed Fit Linen Dress, $23 (orig. $26.90)
- DB Moon Short-Sleeve Empire Waist Dress with Pockets, $20.39–$23.79 (orig. $33.99)
- Relipop Short-Sleeve V-Neck Wrap Dress, $19.99–$24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Popyoung Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress, $23.99–$30.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Dokotoo Deep V-Neck Long-Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress, $28.99–34.98 (orig. $39.99)
Best Top and Tee Deals
- Happy Sailed V-Neck Printed Lace Trim Tank Top, $14.40–$15.25 (orig. $19.99)
- Mippo Mesh-Back Workout Tank Top, $14.43 (orig. $39.99)
- Miholl Twist-Front Waffle Knit Tank Top, $16.14 (orig. $18.99)
- Jescakoo Short-Sleeve Cut-Out Cold-Shoulder Top, $16.99 (orig. $20.99)
- Usuasid Off-the-Shoulder Bell-Sleeve Top, $22.99 (orig. $35.99)
Best Shorts and Pants Deals
- Oalka 4-inch Yoga Shorts with Pockets, $8.49–$15.29 (orig. $17.99)
- Baleaf High-Waisted Cropped Leggings with Pockets, $19.54 (orig. $22.99)
- Paitluc Elastic Waist Ruffle Linen Shorts, $19.99 (orig. $23.99)
- Grace Karin Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets, $21.24–$22.09 (orig. $28.69)
- Levi’s Mid-Length Shorts, $29.88 (orig. $44.50)
Best Swimwear Deals
- Ekouaer Chiffon Sarong Cover-Up, $9.38–$11.04 (orig. $10.99–$12.99)
- Yincro Short-Sleeve Chiffon Mini Dress Swimsuit Cover-Up, $18.69–$20.39 (orig. $23.99–)
- Pink Queen High-Waisted Bikini Set, $23.99–$26.99 (orig. $29.98–$32.48)
- Aleumdr 2-Piece Bandeau High-Waisted Bikini Set, $28.66–$29.63 (orig. $33.99)
- Hilor One-Piece Front Crossover Swimsuit, $31.99–$32.99 (orig. $35.99)
Best Shoe Deals
- Circus by Sam Edelman Carolina Flat Sandal, $39.99–$41.65 (orig. $49)
- Adidas Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe, $49.97 (orig. $70)
- Reebok Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes, $54.95 (orig. $65)
- Dr. Scholl's Shoes Sheena Wedge Sandal, $59.95 (orig. $80)
- Steve Madden Studded Flat Sandal, $69 (orig. $79.95)
Best Accessory Deals
- Fettero Tiny Gold Initial Heart Necklace, $12.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Sojos Small Round Polarized Sunglasses, $13.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Furtalk Straw Sun Hat, $21.99–$23.99 (orig. $25.99)
- Bromen Vegan Leather Crossbody Bucket Purse, $51.29 with coupon (orig. $78)
- Vera Bradley Microfiber Glenna Satchel Purse, $77 (orig. $108)
