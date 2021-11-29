Shop

Amazon's Cyber Monday Fashion Deals Are Here! Shop Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories Starting at $7

Including discounts from Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Reebok, and more
By Eden Lichterman November 29, 2021 11:00 AM
If you missed Amazon's Black Friday fashion deals last week, no need to worry. The retailer put tons of new clothing, shoes, and accessories on sale today for Cyber Monday, and the deals just keep getting better and better. 

This time around, there are more discounts on customer-loved Levi's denim, including the New Boyfriend Jeans for 40 percent off. You can also get a pair of Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings for $26. Plus, there are plenty of sweaters available for affordable prices, including a Meraki Merino V-Neck Cardigan for nearly half off, a Lark & Ro Mock-Neck Sweater for $22, and a Goodthreads Ruffle-Sleeve Sweater for $31. 

In the shoe department, you'll find a wide selection of sneakers on sale, like the Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneakers for $55 and a pair of Adidas Ultraboost Slip-On DNA Running Shoes for 57 percent off. There are, of course, a huge number of boots on sale as well, including a pair of Circus by Sam Edelman ankle boots that a shopper called "super comfortable and very cool looking."

To pair with your new clothes and shoes, Amazon's Cyber Monday sale also features accessories for less. The Sojos Chenille Ribbed Scarf is on sale for $15 and would make a great gift for a loved one (or yourself) this holiday season. Other standout deals include a Timberland beanie for $27, a Calvin Klein vegan leather tote for $85, and even the Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch for 34 percent off. 

You only have today to shop these incredible Cyber Monday fashion deals, so we highly recommend grabbing your favorite clothes, shoes, and accessories before it's too late. Check out all 35 of our picks below, and shop Amazon's entire Cyber Monday sale here

