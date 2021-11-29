Amazon's Cyber Monday Fashion Deals Are Here! Shop Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories Starting at $7
If you missed Amazon's Black Friday fashion deals last week, no need to worry. The retailer put tons of new clothing, shoes, and accessories on sale today for Cyber Monday, and the deals just keep getting better and better.
This time around, there are more discounts on customer-loved Levi's denim, including the New Boyfriend Jeans for 40 percent off. You can also get a pair of Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings for $26. Plus, there are plenty of sweaters available for affordable prices, including a Meraki Merino V-Neck Cardigan for nearly half off, a Lark & Ro Mock-Neck Sweater for $22, and a Goodthreads Ruffle-Sleeve Sweater for $31.
In the shoe department, you'll find a wide selection of sneakers on sale, like the Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneakers for $55 and a pair of Adidas Ultraboost Slip-On DNA Running Shoes for 57 percent off. There are, of course, a huge number of boots on sale as well, including a pair of Circus by Sam Edelman ankle boots that a shopper called "super comfortable and very cool looking."
To pair with your new clothes and shoes, Amazon's Cyber Monday sale also features accessories for less. The Sojos Chenille Ribbed Scarf is on sale for $15 and would make a great gift for a loved one (or yourself) this holiday season. Other standout deals include a Timberland beanie for $27, a Calvin Klein vegan leather tote for $85, and even the Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch for 34 percent off.
You only have today to shop these incredible Cyber Monday fashion deals, so we highly recommend grabbing your favorite clothes, shoes, and accessories before it's too late. Check out all 35 of our picks below, and shop Amazon's entire Cyber Monday sale here.
Best Clothing Deals
- Meraki Merino V-Neck Cardigan, $18 (orig. $33.99)
- Lark & Ro Long-Sleeve Mock-Neck Sweater, $21.50 (orig. $39)
- Lark & Ro Stretch Twill Gathered Sleeve Crew Neck Dress, $32.20 (orig. $49)
- Merokeety Open-Front Knit Cardigan, $31.44 (orig. $49.99)
- Goodthreads Ruffle-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Sweater, $30.50 (orig. $35.90)
- Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings, $26.25 (orig. $35)
- Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans, $35.70 (orig. $59.50)
- Lark & Ro Short Shawl Pillow-Collar Puffer Jacket, $41.10 (orig. $79)
- Hanes Ultimate T-Shirt Soft Wireless Bra, $8.49 (orig. $36)
- Columbia Chillin Sweater, $55.09 (orig. $70)
Best Shoe Deals
- Find. Kitten Heel Slingback Pump, $25.30 (orig. $32.90)
- Concept 3 by Skechers Made Pretty Mesh Slip-On Sneaker, $27 (orig. $45.90)
- Clarks Layton Band Slip-On Sneaker, $40.40 (orig. $95)
- Akk Athletic Memory Foam Walking Shoes, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Dearfoams Fireside Water-Resistant Sydney Scuff Slipper, $49.95 (orig. $75)
- Koolaburra by Ugg Lezly Slipper, $44.95 (orig. $59.95)
- Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneaker, $54.95 (orig. $65)
- Steve Madden Thora Ankle Boot, $77.99 (orig. $129.95)
- Circus by Sam Edelman Darielle Ankle Boot, $65.19 (orig. $99)
- Adidas Ultraboost Slip-On DNA Running Shoe, $77.47 (orig. $180)
Best Accessory Deals
- Vaga Satin Scrunchies 6-Pack, $6.99 (orig. $8.99)
- Sojos Chenille Ribbed Scarf, $14.99 (orig. $18.99)
- YSense Wool Socks 5-Pack, $17.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Timberland Tonal Flat Embroidery Beanie, $27.07 (orig. $45)
- Shashi Patron Huggies, $28.56 (orig. $48)
- Fossil Logan Leather Zip-Around Clutch Wallet with Wristlet Strap, $45 (orig. $75)
- Calvin Klein Sonoma Reversible Novelty North/South Tote, $73.02 (orig. $148)
- Calvin Klein Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Tote, $85.01 (orig. $108)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch, $118.99 (orig. $179.95)
- Samsonite Classic Leather Slim Backpack, $130.20 (orig. $154.99)
