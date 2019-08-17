Amazon Just Revealed Its Most-Loved Sandals — Including Birkenstocks, Crocs, and More

Image zoom Birkenstock/ Instagram

As the end of August nears, you may have fall on the mind, but summer isn’t actually over until September 23 — which means there’s still plenty of time to wear your favorite warm weather outfits. Even if you’re eager to pull out those ankle boots, comfy sandal season is still well underway, and Amazon just let us in on its customers’ favorite sandals.

The retail giant has recently revealed tons of customer-loved fashion, from dresses to leggings, and now, sandals. Tons of well known sandals made the cut from brands like Birkenstock, Clarks, and Crocs, but there are also shoes from more under-the-radar brands in the mix. Plus, there are a variety of styles to choose from — so if you already own a go-to pair of walking sandals, there are a few dressier options to browse through. For example, these chunky heeled sandals from Allegra K have been deemed one of the “best heels ever” by hundreds of customers who were impressed by their quality and comfort.

Buy It! Allegra K Chunky Heel Strap Sandals, $27.99–$33.99; amazon.com, SANDALUP Elastic Flat Sandals, $10.99–$16.99; amazon.com, Blowfish Women’s Granola Fisherman’s Sandal, $17.51–$59.99; amazon.com, Clarks Annadel Eirwyn Wedge Sandal, $36.99–$99; amazon.com

Even if you already own a comfy sandal or two, it never hurts to add more to your collection (particularly if your beloved pair of Birkenstocks are starting to wear out) — especially at these affordable prices. Not to mention, these most-loved styles have thousands of five-star reviews from shoppers who go into detail explaining exactly why you should purchase their favorite shoes.

“Every day when I’m getting ready for work, I look at all my other shoes, then I put these on. Some mornings I’ll actually put on a different pair of shoes, then I’ll take them off and put these on again. They are really THAT COMFORTABLE,” one shopper wrote about the Sanuk Yoga Sling Sandals, which have over 6,000 positive reviews. “I mean, yoga mat soles? What evil genius concocted THIS INVENTION? They are so fabulous! Yes, I think they’re super awesomely adorbs — but since they are soooooo comfy, I might’ve broken down and bought ‘em anyway even if I hated the way they looked! That says everything about how they feel.”

Below, shop more of Amazon’s most-loved sandals that customers are always adding to their cart, and check out the full selection here.

Buy It! Sanuk Women’s Yoga Sling 2, $14.99–$52.95; amazon.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Mayari Sandal, $89.95–$170; amazon.com

Buy It! Crocs Kadee Flip-Flop, $12.02–$44.99; amazon.com

Buy It! OOFOS Unisex OOriginal Post Run Sports Recovery Thong Sandal, $37.55–$59; amazon.com