The 30 Best Black Friday Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals to Shop at Amazon Before It's Too Late

Score discounts from Levi’s, Columbia, Adidas, and more
By Eden Lichterman November 26, 2021 12:00 PM
It's time to take advantage of the incredible deals that only come around on one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Amazon's Black Friday fashion section is an excellent place to start, as tons of brand-name clothing, shoes, and accessories are on sale now. To prevent endless scrolling through the thousands of product pages, we found the 30 best Black Friday Amazon fashion deals to check out before the sale ends. 

If your winter wardrobe could use a few new sweaters, try the Amazon Essentials Cotton Roll-Neck Sweater for $23. It comes in 10 colors and patterns, and one shopper called it "very soft and comfortable." You can also get a Levi's Diamond Quilted Bomber Jacket on sale for $60.

Another standout clothing find, Levi's Classic Straight Jeans are going for $36 which is 40 percent off the original price. And if you have a formal event or two on your calendar this holiday season, consider grabbing the Mslg Round-Neck Floral Lace A-Line Dress for $50. As one shopper said, "It is a must-have for every woman's closet because it is so versatile. It can be dressed up with fancy shoes and jewelry and worn as a cocktail dress, or dressed down with cute sandals and worn as a casual dress." 

In the shoe department, the super popular Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are on sale for $39, while a pair of Circus by Sam Edelman lug sole Chelsea boots are going for $75 with a coupon. You can also get top-rated accessories for discounted prices, like an Anne Klein metal watch with a diamond on the face for only $40, which is 47 percent off the original price. 

These deals won't last for long, so keep scrolling through to check out all 30 of the best Amazon fashion deals to shop during the annual Black Friday sale. 

Shop Sweater and Shirt Deals

Shop Outerwear Deals

Shop Denim and Pants Deals

Shop Dress Deals

Shop Shoe Deals

Shop Accessory Deals

