These Fall-Ready Clothes, Shoes, and Accessories Are All Available for Under $30 — but Only on Amazon

You can wear a simple cardigan with jeans and a T-shirt for weekend errands, a professional dress for a day at the office, or a skirt and blouse for an evening out. Amazon shoppers are especially fans of the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan. It's made from a blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, and it has subtle slits on the sides. You can choose from 18 colors and patterns and sizes XS through XXL.