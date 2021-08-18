Shop

These Fall-Ready Clothes, Shoes, and Accessories Are All Available for Under $30 — but Only on Amazon

Stock up on cozy sweaters, versatile loafers, and statement scarves
By Eden Lichterman
August 17, 2021 10:00 PM
Regardless of your style, every fall wardrobe needs a few staple pieces to mix, match, and layer all season long. That could be a solid-colored cozy sweater, a pair of well-fitting dark jeans, versatile loafers, or even a new hat and scarf. Luckily, Amazon has all the fall fashion staples you need at affordable prices.

Below, we rounded up the best fall clothes, shoes, and accessories available on Amazon for under $30. Keep scrolling through to check out our Amazon fashion finds to get your wardrobe ready for the new season ahead. 

Shop Fall Clothes Under $30

Shop Fall Shoes Under $30

Shop Fall Accessories Under $30

You can wear a simple cardigan with jeans and a T-shirt for weekend errands, a professional dress for a day at the office, or a skirt and blouse for an evening out. Amazon shoppers are especially fans of the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan. It's made from a blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, and it has subtle slits on the sides. You can choose from 18 colors and patterns and sizes XS through XXL. 

"I reach for this sweater all the time," one reviewer wrote. "It's just a simple, open-front cardigan, but it's lightweight and soft and looks polished over a plain tee or tank top. It's perfect to throw on when you just need something to cover bare arms, especially in an office where the AC is set to 'arctic blast'."

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater, $19.90; amazon.com

Another day-to-night fashion staple, the Amazon Essentials Loafer Flats come in 12 colors and patterns, including black, gold, and leopard print. The pointed-toe loafers are made from soft faux leather with memory foam-padded insoles and a slight heel. According to Amazon shoppers, they're "incredibly comfortable and require zero break-in time."

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Loafer Flat, $23.90; amazon.com

Finishing off with accessories, the Daily Ritual Animal Print Fuzzy Knit Scarf will perfectly complement all the basics in your wardrobe. It's made from a blend of nylon and cotton with an animal print on one side and a simple black, brown, and white knit design on the other. Plus, you can also get a matching animal print beanie and a pair of mittens for under $15. 

"Omg this scarf is so amazing," a shopper said. "So soft, not itchy at all on my neck. Beautiful pattern and reversible! Perfect weight and length. So happy with it!"

Buy It! Daily Ritual Animal Print Fuzzy Knit Scarf, $17.40 (orig. $23.23); amazon.com

Before fall officially arrives next month, stock up on these affordably priced Amazon-exclusive fashion staples. You'll be thanking yourself next season when your wardrobe is already full of trendy clothes, shoes, and accessories. 

