These Fall-Ready Clothes, Shoes, and Accessories Are All Available for Under $30 — but Only on Amazon
Regardless of your style, every fall wardrobe needs a few staple pieces to mix, match, and layer all season long. That could be a solid-colored cozy sweater, a pair of well-fitting dark jeans, versatile loafers, or even a new hat and scarf. Luckily, Amazon has all the fall fashion staples you need at affordable prices.
Below, we rounded up the best fall clothes, shoes, and accessories available on Amazon for under $30. Keep scrolling through to check out our Amazon fashion finds to get your wardrobe ready for the new season ahead.
Shop Fall Clothes Under $30
- Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater, $19.90
- Amazon Essentials High-Rise Full-Length Active Sculpt Legging, $19.90
- Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Poplin Shirt, $21.90
- Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater, $22.90
- Daily Ritual Jersey Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress with Side Slit, $24.90
- Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Hooded Pullover Sweater, $26.60
- Amazon Essentials High-Rise Skinny Jean, $28.90
Shop Fall Shoes Under $30
- Waluzs High-Top Canvas Sneakers, $21.99
- Amazon Essentials Pointy Toe Mule with Mini Heel, $22.90
- Amazon Essentials Loafer Flat, $23.90
- Waluzs Slip-On Canvas Sneakers, $23.99
- Find. Closed-Toe Pumps, $24.77
- Amazon Essentials Double Gore Rain Boot, $25.90
- Concept 3 by Skechers Mesh Slip-On Sneaker, $28.65 (orig. $45.90)
Shop Fall Accessories Under $30
- Daily Ritual Animal Print Fuzzy Knit Scarf, $17.40 (orig. $23.23)
- Amazon Essentials Pom Knit Hat and Scarf Set, $19
- Amazon Essentials Faux-Leather Wristlet, $19.10
- The Drop Toni Oval Buckle Belt, $19.90
- Amazon Essentials Canvas Frame Backpack, $25.20
- The Drop Southampton Zipper Foldover Clutch, $29.90
- The Drop Preston Belt Bag, $29.90
You can wear a simple cardigan with jeans and a T-shirt for weekend errands, a professional dress for a day at the office, or a skirt and blouse for an evening out. Amazon shoppers are especially fans of the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan. It's made from a blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, and it has subtle slits on the sides. You can choose from 18 colors and patterns and sizes XS through XXL.
"I reach for this sweater all the time," one reviewer wrote. "It's just a simple, open-front cardigan, but it's lightweight and soft and looks polished over a plain tee or tank top. It's perfect to throw on when you just need something to cover bare arms, especially in an office where the AC is set to 'arctic blast'."
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater, $19.90; amazon.com
Another day-to-night fashion staple, the Amazon Essentials Loafer Flats come in 12 colors and patterns, including black, gold, and leopard print. The pointed-toe loafers are made from soft faux leather with memory foam-padded insoles and a slight heel. According to Amazon shoppers, they're "incredibly comfortable and require zero break-in time."
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Loafer Flat, $23.90; amazon.com
Finishing off with accessories, the Daily Ritual Animal Print Fuzzy Knit Scarf will perfectly complement all the basics in your wardrobe. It's made from a blend of nylon and cotton with an animal print on one side and a simple black, brown, and white knit design on the other. Plus, you can also get a matching animal print beanie and a pair of mittens for under $15.
"Omg this scarf is so amazing," a shopper said. "So soft, not itchy at all on my neck. Beautiful pattern and reversible! Perfect weight and length. So happy with it!"
Buy It! Daily Ritual Animal Print Fuzzy Knit Scarf, $17.40 (orig. $23.23); amazon.com
Before fall officially arrives next month, stock up on these affordably priced Amazon-exclusive fashion staples. You'll be thanking yourself next season when your wardrobe is already full of trendy clothes, shoes, and accessories.
Want more? Sign up for PEOPLE Shopping text messages to stay up to date on the best deals and sales online.
- These Fall-Ready Clothes, Shoes, and Accessories Are All Available for Under $30 — but Only on Amazon
- The Tote Bag Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba Have Carried for Years Just Got a Genius Update
- The 'Soft, Smooth, and Breathable' Sheets with Nearly 50,000 Perfect Ratings Are Over Half-Off at Amazon
- Here Are the Paw Patrol: The Movie Toys Your Kids Will Beg for, and You Won't Even Mind Buying Them