Amazon Quietly Put Tons of Fall Clothing and Accessories on Sale for Under $35 — but Only for Today
We may still be a month away from Black Friday, but Amazon is already releasing holiday-level deals each day this month. Today, the retailer launched a massive fall fashion sale, including jackets, sweaters, joggers, and cold-weather accessories for less. Since you only have until 3 a.m. ET to take advantage of these savings, we found the 10 best fall fashion deals to shop now — all for under $35.
The sale includes many popular styles, including the best-selling Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Fleece Jacket, a V-neck sweater with more than 2,300 five-star ratings, and even a matching cable-knit beanie and scarf set for $13. Below, you'll find the best fall fashion deals from Amazon's epic one-day sale.
Shop Fall Fashion on Sale:
- Amazon Essentials Cable-Knit Hat and Scarf Set, $13.30 (orig. $19)
- Amazon Essentials Pom Knit Hat and Scarf Set, $13.30 (orig. $19)
- Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve V-Neck Tunic Sweater, $15.30 (orig. $21.90)
- Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Fleece Jogger Sweatpant, $15.30 (orig. $21.90)
- Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Fleece Jacket, $16 (orig. $22.90)
- Goodthreads Brushed Flannel Boyfriend Tunic, $21.60 (orig. $30.90)
- Daily Ritual Ultra-Soft Jacquard Standard-Fit Pullover Sweater, $24.40 (orig. $34.90)
- Goodthreads Cotton Mock Neck Sweater, $25.10 (orig. $35.90)
- The Drop Marina Faux-Fur Cottage Slipper, $27.90 (orig. $39.90)
- Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Hooded Puffer Jacket, $31.40 (orig. $44.90)
With so many top-rated sweaters on sale, now is a great time to stock up on basic knits. The Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve V-Neck Tunic Sweater is going for $15, which is 30 percent off its original price. It's made from a blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, and comes in 12 colors and sizes XS through XXL. You can pair the versatile sweater with leggings, jeans, and even trousers for work.
"I absolutely love this sweater," a reviewer wrote. "I always like my tops to fit below the waist and this tunic fits perfect! It's extremely comfortable and washes really, really well. I ordered one to see if I liked it and then quickly ordered two more!"
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve V-Neck Tunic Sweater, $15.30 (orig. $21.90); amazon.com
If you have your sweater collection covered, consider adding the Goodthreads Brushed Flannel Boyfriend Tunic to your fall and winter wardrobe. It's made from 100 percent cotton, and comes in 11 plaid patterns and sizes XS through XXL. Plus, you can either wear it buttoned up as a shirt or style it as a shirt-jacket with a tee underneath.
"I liked my first shirt so much, I immediately bought another in a different color," a shopper said. "It fits perfectly, is very soft and warm — although not too bulky, and I love the longer length. I've washed [it] and hung [it] to dry, and it held its shape perfectly."
Buy It! Goodthreads Brushed Flannel Boyfriend Tunic, $21.60 (orig. $30.90); amazon.com
The sale even includes jackets at major discounts, like the Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Hooded Puffer Jacket for 30 percent off. It's completely water-resistant with synthetic filling for extra warmth. The customer-loved puffer comes in 20 colors and patterns, each with zippered side pockets and a full zipper closure up the front. And the best part is that the jacket folds down into a packable bag, so it's super easy to tote around.
"This jacket is so soft, lightweight, and fits true to size," a reviewer said. "The zipper pockets are nice because when zipped shut, they're almost invisible, but [they] keep your hands warm when unzipped. The jacket is super flattering on and seems to be pretty water-resistant as well. Definitely a great buy!"
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Hooded Puffer Jacket, $31.40 (orig. $44.90); amazon.com
You only have until 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 27 to take advantage of these deals, so we recommend adding your favorite pieces to your cart before it's too late. Shop Amazon's entire fall fashion flash sale here.
- Amazon Quietly Put Tons of Fall Clothing and Accessories on Sale for Under $35 — but Only for Today
- Save on Fidget Toys, Brainteasers, and Games for the Whole Family During Fat Brain Toys' 19th Anniversary Sale
- Airbnb Hosts Are Buying Duplicates of These 'Super Absorbent' Bath Towels — and Prices Are as Low as $26
- Amazon Dropped the Price of This Popular Spray Mop with 5,000 Five-Star Ratings to $28