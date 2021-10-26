Shop

Amazon Quietly Put Tons of Fall Clothing and Accessories on Sale for Under $35 — but Only for Today

Shop jackets, sweaters, joggers, and cold-weather accessories before the sale ends
By Eden Lichterman October 26, 2021 03:15 PM
We may still be a month away from Black Friday, but Amazon is already releasing holiday-level deals each day this month. Today, the retailer launched a massive fall fashion sale, including jackets, sweaters, joggers, and cold-weather accessories for less. Since you only have until 3 a.m. ET to take advantage of these savings, we found the 10 best fall fashion deals to shop now — all for under $35.

The sale includes many popular styles, including the best-selling Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Fleece Jacket, a V-neck sweater with more than 2,300 five-star ratings, and even a matching cable-knit beanie and scarf set for $13. Below, you'll find the best fall fashion deals from Amazon's epic one-day sale. 

With so many top-rated sweaters on sale, now is a great time to stock up on basic knits. The Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve V-Neck Tunic Sweater is going for $15, which is 30 percent off its original price. It's made from a blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, and comes in 12 colors and sizes XS through XXL. You can pair the versatile sweater with leggings, jeans, and even trousers for work. 

"I absolutely love this sweater," a reviewer wrote. "I always like my tops to fit below the waist and this tunic fits perfect! It's extremely comfortable and washes really, really well. I ordered one to see if I liked it and then quickly ordered two more!"

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve V-Neck Tunic Sweater, $15.30 (orig. $21.90); amazon.com

If you have your sweater collection covered, consider adding the Goodthreads Brushed Flannel Boyfriend Tunic to your fall and winter wardrobe. It's made from 100 percent cotton, and comes in 11 plaid patterns and sizes XS through XXL. Plus, you can either wear it buttoned up as a shirt or style it as a shirt-jacket with a tee underneath. 

"I liked my first shirt so much, I immediately bought another in a different color," a shopper said. "It fits perfectly, is very soft and warm — although not too bulky, and I love the longer length. I've washed [it] and hung [it] to dry, and it held its shape perfectly."

Buy It! Goodthreads Brushed Flannel Boyfriend Tunic, $21.60 (orig. $30.90); amazon.com

The sale even includes jackets at major discounts, like the Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Hooded Puffer Jacket for 30 percent off. It's completely water-resistant with synthetic filling for extra warmth. The customer-loved puffer comes in 20 colors and patterns, each with zippered side pockets and a full zipper closure up the front. And the best part is that the jacket folds down into a packable bag, so it's super easy to tote around. 

"This jacket is so soft, lightweight, and fits true to size," a reviewer said. "The zipper pockets are nice because when zipped shut, they're almost invisible, but [they] keep your hands warm when unzipped. The jacket is super flattering on and seems to be pretty water-resistant as well. Definitely a great buy!"

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Hooded Puffer Jacket, $31.40 (orig. $44.90); amazon.com

You only have until 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 27 to take advantage of these deals, so we recommend adding your favorite pieces to your cart before it's too late. Shop Amazon's entire fall fashion flash sale here

