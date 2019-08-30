Amazon Just Launched a Shop Filled With Romantic Fall Dresses — and Prices Start at $18

Image zoom

Fall is just around the corner, and if there’s one piece you’re going to see everywhere this season, it’s the celeb-loved romantic printed dress.

Whether you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe or stock your closet with pieces you can wear all autumn, this popular new look — think dark florals and prints, ruffles and layers, and long lengths and sleeves — is the most versatile autumn piece to invest in right now. And to make it easy to find your perfect style, Amazon just launched a new fall dress shop with over a hundred options to choose from starting at just $18.

The retailer’s new dress storefront features a large assortment of autumnal dresses for all body types from both affordable brands and celeb-favorite labels like Rachel Zoe, Rebecca Taylor, The Kooples, Diane Von Furstenberg, Rebecca Minkoff, and more.

Choose for yourself from the curated shop, or look to your favorite a-listers for a little inspiration. Take a cue from Mindy Kaling and Selena Gomez, for example, who paired their dark, romantic dresses with colorful heels. Or, rock your go-to with white booties year-round like Tessa Thompson. You can even wear one of these dresses now — before the temperatures drop — with sandals and a straw bag à la Katie Holmes.

The versatile and ethereal look can also be worn casually with white sneakers or made office appropriate with a black blazer. And once the weather cools down, pair it with a leather jacket, tights, and boots for cozy, layered look.

Ready to stock your closet with the popular red carpet trend? Check out some of our favorites below, or browse the entire fall dress shop on Amazon.

Buy It! Floral Long Sleeve Wrap Maxi Dress, $29.99–$32.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Avec Les Filles Long Sleeve Floral Dress, $70.47–$120.22; amazon.com

Buy It! Milumia Floral Print Tie Waist Maxi Dress, $28.99–$29.99; amazon.com

Buy It! French Connection Francis Drape Maxi Wrap Dress, $59.99–$131.37; amazon.com

Buy It! City Chic Women’s Apparel Plus Size Printed Maxi Dress, $98.91–$117.16; amazon.com

Buy It! Maison Jules Floral-Print Midi Dress, $11.99–$89.50; amazon.com