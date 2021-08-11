Amazon Just Dropped Its Fall Style Guide, and We Found 18 Incredible Deals for Under $50
With fall weather right around the corner, now is the time to start transitioning your wardrobe for the new season. Luckily, Amazon just dropped its list of the biggest fall fashion trends, and it has all the inspiration you need to get your closet in check. To make it even easier for you, we already sifted through the fall style guide and found the best clothing, shoes, and accessories on sale for under $50.
According to Amazon, the next few months of fashion will be all about retro-inspired looks, relaxed workwear, boho prints, and head-to-toe denim, and we found affordable finds in each category. Keep scrolling through to check out the best under-$50 clothing, shoe, and accessory deals from Amazon's fall fashion trends guide.
Shop Fall Clothing on Sale
- Goodthreads Boucle Shaker Stitch Balloon-Sleeve Sweater, $12.91 (orig. $14.50)
- Goodthreads Fluid Twill Long Sleeve V-Neck Ruffle Top, $22.60 (orig. $26.80)
- Zesica Long-Sleeve Crop Top and Pants 2-Piece Set, $28.79 (orig. $35.99)
- Milumia Smocked-Waist Button-Up Botanical Maxi Dress, $40.84 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Levi's High-Waisted Straight Jeans, $48.70 (orig. $69.50)
- Levi's Drop Shoulder Denim Bomber Jacket, $49.97 (orig. $69.99)
Shop Fall Shoes on Sale
- Amazon Essentials Buckle Mule, $25.90 (orig. $30.80)
- Esprit Tylee Ankle Boot, $29.60 (orig. $59.99)
- Aerosoles East Side Loafer, $29.99 (orig. $99)
- Chooka Waterproof Plush Chelsea Bootie, $30.02 (orig. $37.99)
- Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $40.97 (orig. $70)
- Reebok Classic Legacy Sneaker, $49.88 (orig. $54.95)
Shop Fall Accessories on Sale
- Tough Headwear Cable Knit Beanie, $8.95 (orig. $9.95)
- Fonyve Satin Scarf, $10.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Viki Lynn Freshwater Cultured Pearl Sterling Silver Stud Earrings, $11.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Mommy Jennie Vintage Washed Baseball Cap, $12.99 (orig. $16.99)
- Sojos Vintage Cateye Polarized Sunglasses, $12.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Shashi Bold & Beautiful Gold Hoop Earrings, $39.20 (orig. $56)
No fall wardrobe is complete without a versatile blouse that you can dress up or down, and the Goodthreads Long Sleeve V-Neck Ruffle Top is a top-rated option. It comes in a marble wave print that's right on target with the retro trend, in addition to six other colors and patterns. The three-quarter-sleeve blouse has a ruffled V-neckline and ruffle details on the cuffs.
"This shirt is so cute," one reviewer wrote. "The material is really good quality, very soft and comfortable to wear. I ordered a large, and it was TTS. I definitely recommend it."
Buy It! Goodthreads Fluid Twill Long Sleeve V-Neck Ruffle Top, $22.60 (orig. $26.80); amazon.com
In the shoe department, these Amazon Essentials Buckle Mules are on sale for just $26. They come in tan and gold faux leather, each with a metal buckle on the top, a padded insole, and a 0.5-inch rubber heel. You can dress these down with a pair of jeans and a sweater, or dress them up with a pair of pleated pants and a blouse. They're the perfect in-between shoe to help you achieve that relaxed workwear vibe this fall.
"These are by far my favorite mules I own," a shopper shared. "They are as comfy as slippers, but look polished. They stay on your feet really well and aren't heavy. I find them to be very true to size ... They're awesome."
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Buckle Mule, $25.90 (orig. $30.80); amazon.com
Finishing off with accessories, these vintage-inspired Sojos Cateye Polarized Sunglasses are a super stylish way to pull your outfits together. It still gets sunny in the fall, and with these cateye sunglasses in your bag, you'll be prepared. They come in 13 frame colors and four lens colors, so you can find a pair that suits your wardrobe.
"These give me all of the expensive designer vibes, and they feel such high quality as well," a reviewer said. "The sunglasses are thick and not flimsy. Also, I love the fade into an animal print for a subtle pop. I've been getting so many questions about where I got these!"
Buy It! Sojos Vintage Cateye Polarized Sunglasses, $12.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
These affordable and stylish fall finds won't stay in stock for long, so we recommend purchasing your favorites now. You can check out Amazon's entire fall fashion trends guide here.
