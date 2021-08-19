New Balance Just Launched a Line of Comfy Sneakers and Athletic Wear Exclusively on Amazon
Over the past year, New Balance has made a major comeback as the sneaker brand of choice for many celebrities and influencers. In the last few weeks alone, Hailey Bieber, Katie Holmes, and Bella Hadid have all been spotted in a pair of the retro-inspired sneakers. And now you can get your hands on the brand's latest drop — a line of trendy sneakers and athletic wear available exclusively at Amazon.
New Balance teamed up with track and field Olympian Sydney McLaughlin to create this collection. It includes a pair of comfy sneakers and athleisure in iridescent fabrics with stud details. Keep scrolling through to check out the entire Amazon-exclusive New Balance collection.
Shop Amazon-Exclusive New Balance Sneakers and Clothes
The new FuelCell Propel RMX V2 Running Shoes effortlessly combine function and style. They have padded foam insoles, a mesh upper, rubber outsoles with divots for added traction, and a lace-up closure. You can wear the black, white, and purple sneakers for high-intensity workouts, a leisurely stroll around your neighborhood, or even a weekend brunch with a midi dress and a baseball cap a la Hailey Bieber.
Buy It! New Balance FuelCell Propel RMX V2 Running Shoe, $99.99; amazon.com
If you're sick of your plain black leggings, the Syd 7/8 Tights will be right up your alley. Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, the cropped leggings have a shiny finish with studs around the legs and convenient side pockets. You can choose from two different color options and sizes XS through XXL.
Buy It! New Balance Syd 7/8 Tight, $95; amazon.com
To pair with your new leggings, the Syd Crop Jacket is made from the same iridescent fabric with silver studs around the shoulders and on either side of the front zipper. It has a high neckline and an elastic band around the hemline in the back for optimal comfort. If you're not into the matching look, you can simply style this jacket with other athletic bottoms or denim in your wardrobe.
Buy It! New Balance Syd Crop Jacket, $85; amazon.com
It's never too late to try out the latest celebrity trend, and now you can get in on the New Balance hype with a limited edition collection. Shop the entire Amazon-exclusive New Balance launch here.
