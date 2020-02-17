Amazon Shoppers Can't Believe This Turtleneck Is Only $22 — and They're Buying Multiple Colors

Image zoom Amazon

I’m a big turtleneck wearer. Like, three out of five weekdays big. To sustain my robust average, I need to keep my ear to the ground for new options to scoop up. Amazon shoppers are some of my most trusted allies here, and they’ve led me (and, by proxy, you) to the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Turtleneck Sweater.

Amazon reviewers make this shirt sound like it’s worthy of Goldilocks’ approval for having just the right thickness, and it’s making me question everything about the turtleneck I’m currently wearing. (Is the material too thick? Am I overheating? Is the tight neck suffocating me?)

As one five-star reviewer explained, “It’s super soft, comfortable, and breathable — a perfect sweater to wear on its own when the weather turns cooler, yet thin enough to layer on those transitional days that can go from cold to mild. This sweater is about the thickness of a standard T-shirt; it’s not too chunky or bulky.”

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Turtleneck Sweater, $14.88–$22; amazon.com

The slightly fitted turtleneck is a big hit among shoppers not just for its casually chic vibe for a surprisingly low price, but also for its fabric. As one reviewer described, “The material feels a bit soft and fuzzy, like yarn or thin fleece.”

Multiple reviewers are so happy with their purchase that they’re scooping up the lightweight sweater in multiple colors. There are 11 color options, including two featuring a section of horizontal white stripes, so you can go a few directions when choosing which one is right for you. If you want an everyday wardrobe staple, you can’t go wrong with black, gray, or ivory, and if you want to make more of a statement, you can opt for red or camel.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Turtleneck Sweater, $14.88–$22; amazon.com

Continuing on its spree of pleasant surprises, this luxurious-looking top is machine washable (although lay it flat to dry), meaning it’s as easy to care for as it is to love. Shop the classic look for between $14.88 and $22.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.