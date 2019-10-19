Amazon Shoppers Call These $8 T-Shirts 'Pure Perfection' and 'the Best Fit Ever'

Image zoom

Just like the perfect pair of jeans and a chic little black dress, a versatile t-shirt is another wardrobe must-have that you’ll reach for time and time again. And if you don’t already own one, don’t fret! Thousands of reviewers crowned this affordable t-shirt “pure perfection” and “the absolutely perfect basic t-shirt,” so you know it’s got to be good.

According to Amazon shoppers, this classic-fit, crewneck t-shirt from Amazon Essentials is the absolute softest and most flattering top. The simple t-shirt, which is offered in 32 color combinations, is sold in sets of two for $16–$18. Shoppers love ‘em so much, they’ve given them over 1,460 five-star reviews, earning them a near perfect cumulative rating.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Two-Pack Short-Sleeve T-Shirt, $16–$18; amazon.com

The Prime-eligible shirts are also Prime-wardrobe eligible (meaning you can try before you buy) and come in all the basic hues — black, navy, white, gray, olive, red, and more — plus a series of versatile prints, like black-and-white stripes, camo, stars, nautical stripes. There are even a few fun prints that feature palm trees, pineapples, and florals.

And since these shirts are made from cotton and spandex, they’ll be breathable and have just the right amount of stretch. Their soft material and perfect weight makes them feel like an expensive, high-end shirt, according to reviewers. “I was very skeptical of my first Amazon clothing purchase but I was surprised by the quality,” one reviewer wrote. “These shirts are both so cute and they fit perfectly — have received lots of compliments!”

“I absolutely love them,” another chimed in. “I had read a lot of reviews, but I was still genuinely surprised at the quality of the material as soon as I opened the package. The material has some weight to it — doesn’t feel cheap, thin, or flimsy at all, and is soft to the touch.”

Some shoppers even claim they’re like a “$50 designer T-shirt for a fraction of the price.”

The only thing shoppers rave about more than the wide color selection and high-quality feel of the shirts is how much use you can get out of them.

“Great value, quality and versatility,” one reviewer wrote. “[They’re] a must-have basic for every wardrobe — especially capsule! Great with jeans or even mixing it up with slacks or skirt and statement shoes and/or necklace. Definitely a repeat buy and perfect to layer as seasonal transition wear.”

And since they’re “a steal for the price,” according to owners, you can go ahead and get a few in a range of colors, giving you plenty to mix and match with your current closet. If the reviews are any indication, you’ll likely be back for more.