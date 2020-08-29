Hundreds of Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This the ‘Perfect Fall Jacket’
The first day of fall is a few weeks away, but that doesn’t mean you have to banish all your favorite t-shirts and dresses to the back of your closet just yet. Once the crisp autumn weather creeps in, you can still wear your favorite summery pieces by layering a lightweight jacket on top.
If you’re still searching for the perfect fall jacket, you’re in luck! Hundreds of shoppers have deemed the Amazon Essentials Utility Jacket their favorite option. Not only is the top-rated piece incredibly stylish, it’s super functional, too. The cute topper boasts four oversized pockets that customers say are spacious enough to hold more than just the essentials.
The cargo jacket features a button draft flap over its zipper closure to keep you warm on windy days, and it has an interior drawcord that cinches in at the waist to help show off your figure. It also comes in six easy-to-match colors that will look good with practically everything that you already have hanging in your wardrobe.
“It’s the perfect fall jacket,” raved one shopper. “I bought it in the green for a trip to France and it got me through everything from walks through the city to a 40 mile bike ride through hills. It looked classy enough that I was mistaken for a local daily and people asked me for directions. Worth every penny, I plan on getting it in more colors.”
“This is the smartest-looking jacket I own,” said another. “It’s well-made and beautifully constructed. It fits perfectly. I am able to wear a fleece top underneath it and still have lots of room. Great pockets and zipper that extends to keep my neck warm if I like. Definitely, highly recommended!”
It’s rare to see reviews this good, so it’s safe to say this $32 jacket warrants a spot in your fall wardrobes. See what all the hype is about for yourself and shop it below.
