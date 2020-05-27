Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About This Soft and Cute Romper with Pockets
“It's perfect for lounging around the house, sleeping, running errands, and more”
Summer is just around the corner, which means it’s time to shop for comfy and breathable wardrobe essentials. Whether it’s a face mask you can work out in or lightweight slip-on shoes, it’s important to stay equally cozy and cool, indoors and outdoors. If you’re looking for something that you can run errands and then lounge in all day, Amazon shoppers say this terry romper is versatile enough to do both.
The Amazon Essentials Terry Fleece Romper is currently Amazon’s hottest new jumpsuit release thanks to how comfy and affordable it is. Made from a cotton and viscose fabric blend, the romper comes in six colors and prints and ranges in size from XS to XXL. It has a v-neckline, drawstring waistband, and two pockets.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Terry Fleece Romper, $20.18–$25.50 (orig. $26.84); amazon.com
Shoppers often rave that it’s stretchy and soft, and they call it a “summer staple.”
“The world is mid-apocalypse and we're all chilling at home in our jammies. I hopped online and ordered this little thing to fulfill my summer quarantine needs,” one shopper wrote. “It has pockets...it’s a win. You can’t beat the price.”
Another customer said they were able to comfortably do yard work while wearing it: “It's perfect for lounging around the house, sleeping, running errands, and more.”
We’re not sure about you, but the Amazon Essentials Terry Fleece Romper sounds like a must-have this season.