Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About This Soft and Cute Romper with Pockets

The Amazon Essentials Terry Fleece Romper is currently Amazon’s hottest new jumpsuit release thanks to how comfy and affordable it is. Made from a cotton and viscose fabric blend, the romper comes in six colors and prints and ranges in size from XS to XXL. It has a v-neckline, drawstring waistband, and two pockets.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Terry Fleece Romper, $20.18–$25.50 (orig. $26.84); amazon.com

Shoppers often rave that it’s stretchy and soft, and they call it a “summer staple.”

“The world is mid-apocalypse and we're all chilling at home in our jammies. I hopped online and ordered this little thing to fulfill my summer quarantine needs,” one shopper wrote. “It has pockets...it’s a win. You can’t beat the price.”

Another customer said they were able to comfortably do yard work while wearing it: “It's perfect for lounging around the house, sleeping, running errands, and more.”