Amazon Shoppers Have Crowned These Workout V-Necks the ‘Perfect Running Shirts’ — and They Start at Just $9

Image zoom

By now, you’ve probably set your resolutions for the new year and are figuring out how to achieve them. And if one of those goals is prioritizing workouts, you’re going to need to be equipped with sturdy gym apparel that will last you throughout 2020. Enter: The Amazon Essentials Tech Stretch short-sleeve T-shirt.

The sporty tee features a V-shaped neckline and is made with a moisture-wicking, stretchy fabric that keeps the body cool and dry during workouts. You can snag a pack of two shirts for as little as $17.20 (that’s only $8.60 per shirt!), and in basic colorways like black, white, navy, and heathered gray, as well as some brighter hues like coral orange, raspberry pink, and orchid purple. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have crowned them the “perfect running shirts” and said they’re “tee shirt heaven,” while others say they’ve been wearing them beyond the gym.

“Oh my gosh, finally a V-neck tee shirt that is a wonderful fabric and fits perfectly. I just ordered another two-pack in different colors,” one reviewer wrote. “Amazon brands, thank you so much for offering a product that a person can afford. These are perfect for around the house or going out and doing shopping, running errands and such. Nothing shabby about these shirts at all.”

Some people have even compared the workout tops to ones from more expensive brands like Nike and Under Armour. “I swear these come from the same manufacturer as Under Armour — the fit, color, and design are nearly identical. These are the BEST work out shirts ever — not too tight, perfect length. I will be buying all of the colors.”

And if a V-neck cut isn’t your thing, the T-shirts are also available in a crew-neck style that’s listed as an Amazon number one best-seller in women’s running shirts. If you’re ready to take action on your fitness goals, we suggest stocking up on these workout tops — after all, the affordable price point means you could even get one for every day of the week (meaning you won’t have to do laundry as often!).

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s 2-Pack Tech Stretch Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt, $17.20–$18.50; amazon.com