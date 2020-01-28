These Stretchy Workout Tops Look So Much More Expensive Than They Actually Are, According to Reviewers

amazon

Nothing gives you motivation to hit the gym quite like a drawer full of cute athletic clothes — well, there may be something, but a good outfit certainly can’t hurt. And if you’re in need of some new gear but don’t want to spend a fortune, don’t sweat it, because there are plenty of affordable workout clothes on Amazon.

Case in point: this two-pack of gym-ready racerback tanks that costs less than $20. The Amazon Essentials workout tops are made of tech stretch fabric, a sweat-wicking blend of polyester and spandex that keeps you feeling cool and dry no matter what type of exercise you do.

RELATED: Amazon Shoppers Have Crowned These Workout V-Necks the ‘Perfect Running Shirts’ — and They Start at Just $9

They have a comfortable, flexible fit that’s perfect for moving around and getting your heart pumping without worrying about your shirt riding up in the middle of a workout. Plus, the price can’t be beat. Depending on which color combination you go with, you can get two shirts for as little as $18.50. Choose from heathered black and navy, heathered charcoal and raspberry, or classic black and white, just to name a few of the many options.

The tanks have garnered hundreds of positive reviews from Amazon shoppers who love the relaxed silhouette, quick-drying material, and low price point. “They are definitely my new favorite tanks to work out in,” one reviewer wrote. Another said they “fit just as well and look just as good as much more expensive brands.”

What are you waiting for? Head to Amazon to grab your own set of comfy workout tops for under $20 a pair and start hitting the gym in style.

Image zoom amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s 2-Pack Tech Stretch Racerback Tank Top, $18.50–$19.50; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.