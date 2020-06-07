Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Versatile $27 Dress Will Keep You Cool All Summer Long — and It Comes in 10 Different Colors

If you’re in the market for flattering, lightweight, and comfortable basics to add to your warm-weather wardrobe, look no further than the Amazon Essentials Tank Waisted Maxi Dress. Not only does it tick all the above boxes, but it has also been dubbed the “perfect summer dress” by multiple Amazon shoppers.

Made from a super soft and stretchy material, the popular sleeveless dress features a classic scoop neckline and comes in 10 different colors and prints. While the casual dress has a relaxed fit that makes it a great everyday piece, it also has a slightly cinched-in waistband that helps show off your figure.

The easy-breezy silhouette of the dress allows for ample air circulation, which customers say helps keep them cool when they wear it even in “the heat of southern Utah and Arizona.” Shoppers also love how versatile the one-and-done piece is and say they’re able to wear it pretty much everywhere, including around the house, while running errands, and as a pool or beach coverup.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Tank Waisted Maxi Dress, $8.79–$26.50; amazon.com

“Lately I have been really into maxi dresses for their comfort and convenience,” said one customer. “This dress is perfect for the person who needs to get ready in a pinch. I can wear it around the house, grab the mail, throw a t-shirt or sweater over it if I want more modesty to go out or accessorize it for a cleaner look. It accentuates the bust and upper waist while hiding the bottom, which I like. It’s awesome. I’ve ordered two so far.”

“This dress has it all, simple but cute, comfortable, great fit, and extremely soft,” wrote another. “Since receiving this dress, it quickly became part of my working from home wardrobe!”

The summer-ready dress ranges in size from XS to XXL, and while most customers easily found their perfect fit, a few mentioned the dress ran big and suggested sizing down if you are in between sizes. You can shop the maxi for as little as $9, depending on what style and size you choose. And since it’s available on Amazon Prime, it will be delivered to your door before the hot and sticky days of summer begin.

