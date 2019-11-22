This ‘Classy and Cozy’ Sweater Jacket Was Just Voted a Favorite by Amazon Fashion Editors — and Shoppers Love It Too

Image zoom Amazon

A sweater coat is a wardrobe staple that can be worn any season — from blustery winter days to chilly summer evenings, it’s the perfect garment to grab and go on your way out the door. It’s versatile enough that you can wrap yourself in it at home, too, whether you’re having guests over or spending a cozy night in. And if you want one that’s perfect for both outdoor and indoor use, Amazon Fashion editors have hand-picked a flattering favorite: the Amazon Essentials Sweater Coat.

The sweater coat made it into the editors’ favorite cozy picks under $75 list, along with other snug essentials like scarves and sweaters. Made from a fabric blend that shoppers say feels like soft “synthetic wool,” the cable knit sweater features a shawl collar, comes in six neutral colors like tan and gray, and ranges in size from extra small to double XL. While it’s still racking up reviews, customers who have tried it rave that it’s elegant and warm.

“This looks so much better in person than I can capture in pictures. It’s very chic with leggings, leather boots, and a great bag. The material in the front of the sweater moves/flows when you walk and emphasizes your shape (something really hard to capture standing static in front of a mirror). The cable knit is light but warm and it’s a great length (sleeves long enough for us tall ladies!),” one shopper wrote.

Some reviewers note that the coat runs a bit large, and recommend sizing down if you have a petite frame or don’t want an oversized fit. Shoppers love the coat so much that some have even offered styling tips, saying it works great with leggings, boots, and a scarf.

And if you’re looking for more heavy-weight coats, Amazon Fashion editors also recently selected a handful of their favorite winter jackets this season, including a chic, plaid shawl coat.

With the editors’ stamps of approval, we anticipate the Amazon Essentials Sweater Coat will start making waves on the site soon.