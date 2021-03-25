Amazon Shoppers Found a Flattering Swing Dress You Won’t Want to Take Off This Spring — and It’s Just $21

After comfortable shorts and everyday tees, breezy swing dresses are a must-have spring and summer wardrobe staple. They're ideal for those days when you want to look put together without stuffing yourself into clothing with buttons or zippers. And when you find the right one, a flowy dress can even flatter your body shape. According to over 800 Amazon shoppers, this V-neck fit and flare dress with a cinched waist does exactly that.