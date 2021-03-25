Amazon Shoppers Found a Flattering Swing Dress You Won’t Want to Take Off This Spring — and It’s Just $21

After comfortable shorts and everyday tees, breezy swing dresses are a must-have spring and summer wardrobe staple. They're ideal for those days when you want to look put together without stuffing yourself into clothing with buttons or zippers. And when you find the right one, a flowy dress can even flatter your body shape. According to over 800 Amazon shoppers, this V-neck fit and flare dress with a cinched waist does exactly that.
Available in six colors, the sundress is made from a blend of viscose and elastane to give the fabric stretch. The hemline hits right above the knees, and there's an elastic band right under the bust that gives the dress an A-line shape. It comes in sizes XS through XXL.
Thanks to its simple design, this dress works for both casual days spent running errands and formal nights out. During the day, you can style it with comfy sneakers, a denim jacket, and a tote bag, and to transition it into evening-appropriate wear, switch out sneakers for heels and add on a few layered necklaces or statement earrings.
"I can't imagine a woman who wouldn't find this style flattering," one reviewer wrote. "It accents the bust and glosses over the parts we don't want to accent. I just love this style. Can dress up or down."
Another shopper added, "While being stuck at home due to Covid, I wanted something both very comfortable and that looked nice enough being outside. I tried a T-shirt dress, and it looked like a frumpy potato sack. But this one is super comfortable and looks really nice."
When it comes to warm weather dresses, you can't ask for much more than a dress that's as comfortable as a T-shirt, but still gives you shape. Shop the Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress on Amazon below.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress, $20; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.