These Breathable Terry Joggers Are the Perfect Travel Pants — and They’re Only $20 on Amazon

Image zoom Amazon

If you’re the type of person who basically lives in joggers during the winter (hello, it is me), and misses them dearly during the summer (also me), then you’ll love this Amazon find. While many joggers are made out of thick, sweatshirt-like materials that are ideal for winter, finding a lightweight pair for the warmer months is possible — and these Amazon Essentials Women’s Studio Terry Jogger Pants are exactly that.

RELATED: Amazon Shoppers Love These $15 Joggers So Much, They ‘Can’t Seem to Wear Anything Else’

As the name suggests, they’re made from a terry cloth material that’s designed to keep you cool. The soft terry cloth fabric consists of cotton and viscose for added breathability, along with elastane for a bit of stretch. The result is a — you guessed it — breathable jogger that sits loosely on your frame and stretches as much as you want it to.

What’s more, the lightweight feel and stretchy fit makes this pair the perfect travel pant. When you’re feeling cramped on a plane, wearing loose-fitting joggers will help you stay comfortable and feel a little less confined.

They come in eight solid colorways, including black, three different shades of grey, a baby pink, and a deep maroon. A drawstring waistband, cuffed ankle hems, and deep pockets pull the casual look together. And since these travel-friendly joggers are super easy to dress up or down, they’ll go nicely with any outfit — you’ll feel totally comfortable while also looking put together.

Hundreds of satisfied customers touted the breathability of the joggers, with one stating, “They are not see-through and the perfect balance between warm and lightweight. I fully intended to buy more colors. I can never have enough perfect joggers. Thank you Amazon!” Another customer wrote, “I’m really impressed with the quality of these and overall fit; they’re the perfect length and are so light and breezy.”

Others mentioned how great they are for travel. One shopper called them “comfy travel pants for overnight international flights,” while another said: “Very comfortable and excellent fit. Wore them while traveling to Europe and I couldn’t have made a better choice.”

The best part? They’re only $20 on Amazon, so ordering one (or two…or three) won’t hurt your wallet.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Studio Terry Jogger Pants, $20; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.