Amazon Shoppers Are Convinced They’ve Found the Most Comfortable Sandals of All Time — and They’re Only $20

Sandals are notoriously uncomfortable, and some pairs can even cause blisters, pinched toes, and aching feet after a long day of wearing them. That doesn't mean you have to give up on sandals entirely though, especially in the spring and summer months when you want to let your feet breathe. Thousands of Amazon shoppers have discovered slip-on sandals that defy the odds to be comfy enough for miles of walking and hours of wear. And best of all, they're only $20.
The Amazon Essentials Strappy Sandals have a cushioned insole that offers ample shock absorption and support for traveling long distances by foot. They're lightweight with soft, stretchy straps that are gentle on the skin, so you won't have to worry about getting blisters. The buckle closure is adjustable with five notches where you can attach it to secure the fit. Because the sandals are so durable and well-made, people say they're walking up to eight miles in them at a time without issue.
"I can do anything in these sandals!" one reviewer raved. "The leather is soft and stretchy in all the right places, and whatever cushion they put in the bottom of the soles makes me feel like I'm walking on marshmallows...I'll be wearing these forever."
It doesn't matter if you're going for a walk or even hiking (yes, one reviewer mentioned successfully hiking in them!), these best-selling sandals are a worthy investment. They're super cute to wear with shorts, jeans, and sundresses, whether you're headed to the park or lounging in your backyard. Sizes range from 5 to 13, and you can choose from six neutral colors like black, brown, gold, and tan to go with just about any outfit.
While the sandals are amazingly affordable, shoppers say they measure up to options from much pricier brands, like Birkenstock and Steve Madden.
"These are a million times more comfortable and about four to five times cheaper than my similar Steve Madden sandals," one said. "I did tons of walking in them on all kinds of surfaces and got them wet a few times. They held up great and were super comfortable, and I have really sensitive feet."
With over 2,100 five-star ratings on Amazon backing them up, the Amazon Essentials Strappy Sandals have been dubbed by shoppers as "the perfect spring and summer sandals." Order them today to transition into warmer weather, and possibly even experience love at first wear.
