Amazon Shoppers Are Convinced They’ve Found the Most Comfortable Sandals of All Time — and They’re Only $20

Sandals are notoriously uncomfortable, and some pairs can even cause blisters, pinched toes, and aching feet after a long day of wearing them. That doesn't mean you have to give up on sandals entirely though, especially in the spring and summer months when you want to let your feet breathe. Thousands of Amazon shoppers have discovered slip-on sandals that defy the odds to be comfy enough for miles of walking and hours of wear. And best of all, they're only $20.