Amazon Reviewers Claim This Simple T-Shirt Maxi Dress ‘Feels Like Pajamas’ — and It’s on Sale for $9 Right Now

Comfortable, flattering, and perfect for almost any occasion, the celeb-loved maxi dress trend is unsurprisingly still going strong. And if you want to get in on the popular look, Amazon’s currently got a deal that’s too good to pass up.

The retailer marked down this already affordable t-shirt maxi dress in several colors, bringing the price down to as little $9. The versatile piece comes in eight colors and features a soft and stretchy material that reviewers rave about, describing it as “very comfortable” and “very flattering.”

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Short Sleeve Maxi Dress, $8.89–$26; amazon.com

The stylish dress, which has earned a near-perfect five-star rating, can be layered with jackets, sweaters, tights, and boots during the colder months, and then worn alone with sandals, sneakers, or heels when the temperatures rise. Its lightweight design makes it easy to pack in your suitcase or throw in your beach bag to wear as a swimsuit coverup, while its stretchy fabric and loose fit are perfect for long flights.

Reviewers love its universally figure-flattering look that they describe as “a beautiful cut and drape,” “nice and forgiving,” and “very practical.” In fact, almost every owner revealed that they loved their dress so much, they’re planning to scoop up a few more in various colors (if they haven’t done so already).

“Modest, classy, and good quality — this dress was exactly what I was looking for!” one reviewer wrote. “The fabric hangs beautifully and has not faded even after multiple washes. I am excited to purchase more of these dresses in other colors!” Added another: “I liked this dress so much I bought four of them.”

A third chimed in to say, “Soft and comfy — I love wearing this dress. It feels like pajamas!”

Just like many of Amazon’s other deals, there’s no word on how long this discount will last, so you better grab one (or several!) while they’re still on sale. We have a feeling that once you try it on and experience its comfy feel, you’ll reach for it repeatedly in the coming weeks — and even more so once the weather warms up.

