Shoppers Say This $20 Turtleneck Sweater Is 'So Soft and Comfortable,' They're Buying It in Every Color

Legendary groundhog Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow last week, which means those who are experiencing cold temperatures can expect to stay bundled up for six more long weeks of winter. Though he's only right about 40 percent of the time (and we're hoping he's wrong this year), it's a good excuse to treat yourself to some new wardrobe staples to keep you cozy, like this ribbed knit turtleneck from Amazon.
Made from a super soft cotton-modal blend, the Amazon Essentials sweater is designed to be fitted, making it a great versatile piece for layering. It's light enough to wear under vests and blazers, but also thick enough to keep you warm on its own. The sweater features an elasticized fold-over turtleneck that doesn't feel restricting and ribbed detailing that allows for plenty of stretch. It's one of the newest additions to Amazon Essentials' line of affordable everyday basics.
While the knit turtleneck is still racking up reviews, it's currently number one on Amazon's list of newly released women's pullover sweaters — and those who have left a review all have good things to say.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater, $19.15–$24.10; amazon.com
"Super soft and comfortable turtleneck sweater," one wrote. "The material is lightweight enough so it doesn't add bulk. Having a good turtleneck sweater is an important wardrobe staple and this one is comfortable and flattering! I highly suggest it."
Another chimed in, "The best turtleneck sweater I've ever owned. The fit is perfect and not clingy, even though it's ribbed. The fabric is so soft and comfortable. I now own four of these sweaters."
Available in sizes XS to XXL, the Amazon Essentials sweater comes in eight different colors and won't cost you more than $24 no matter which you choose. In fact, many people are so impressed by the budget-friendly price and high-quality material that they're buying it in multiple colors.
"I love these sweaters," another shopper wrote. "I bought three of them in different colors — they fit me perfectly and the sleeves were long enough to cover past my wrists, which I love. Well worth the money! I am coming back for every color!"
With six more weeks of freezing temperatures (thanks, Punxsutawney Phil), now's a good time to add the Amazon Essentials sweater to your closet to keep you warm.
