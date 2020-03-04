This Lightweight Pullover Is Amazon's Best-Selling New Sweater, and It's Perfect for Spring

Image zoom

Now that spring is finally here, it’s time to head outdoors and enjoy the milder weather. We no longer have to sacrifice time spent outside due to winter’s freezing temperatures, and it’s clear that Amazon shoppers are just as excited as we are. Many have been snapping up spring-ready fashion essentials, and now, customers have crowned Amazon Essentials’ French Terry Quarter-Zip Top as another piece of clothing they just can’t get enough of.

This pullover is currently a number one best-selling new release on Amazon, and though it was just released, reviewers have already given it a near-perfect 4.9-star rating. The soft quarter-zip comes from Amazon’s in-house fashion label, Amazon Essentials, and is made with a comfortable French terry and cotton blend. If the word “fleece” in its title reminds you of snowstorms and below-freezing temperatures, don’t fret: Shoppers say that it’s incredibly lightweight and great for “pulling on over layers or sweaty workouts.” Even better news? It’s super affordable at just $19.

Image zoom

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Long-Sleeve French Terry Fleece Quarter-Zip Top in White/Placed Multi Stripe, $19; amazon.com

Reviewers also describe how this versatile wardrobe staple can be worn from the gym to the supermarket (and everywhere else in between). “It works perfectly for running errands or just hanging out,” wrote a shopper. “I wore it with leggings for a polished athleisure look.”

RELATED: These Stretchy Flats Have Memory Foam Soles That ‘Feel Like Hugs’ for Your Feet — and They’re Only $40

What’s more, many customers say it’s incredibly soft, with one writing, “this top is so soft and comfortable! The color makes this a great wardrobe staple. The front pocket is a nice touch.” And while the majority of shoppers say the pullover fits “just as expected,” if you’re still unsure of which size to get, Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe program allows Prime members to order up to eight items and try them all on before being charged for what you decide to keep.

Shop the must-have springtime quarter-zip — available in 10 colorways — below.

Image zoom

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Long-Sleeve French Terry Fleece Quarter-Zip Top in Light Grey Heather, $19; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Long-Sleeve French Terry Fleece Quarter-Zip Top in Blue Heather, $19; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Long-Sleeve French Terry Fleece Quarter-Zip Top in Aqua, $19; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.