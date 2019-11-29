So Many People Are Buying This Puffer Jacket, It’s About to Outsell the Viral Amazon Coat — and It’s Only $35 Today

Even self-proclaimed ‘coat snobs’ love it

By Christina Butan
November 29, 2019 07:32 AM
While there has yet to be a jacket as viral as the Orolay coat, one style has quietly (and quickly) climbed up Amazon’s best-sellers charts. In fact, in just over a month since its release, the Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Coat has become one of the best-selling jackets on the site — not an easy feat to achieve, especially with the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket around. 

The Amazon Essentials jacket is currently trailing right behind the Orolay coat in the women’s down jackets and outdoor recreation outerwear categories. It comes in seven colors, is available in sizes XS through XXL, and only costs $54 — at least most of the time. Right now, for a limited time, you can grab this popular coat for just $35 during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s over $100 less than the original cost of the Orolay coat!

The puffer coat is pretty simple, according to reviewers (“It’s not a loud, shiny number”), but that’s why shoppers love it so much. As one customer plainly put it, “What I like: lightweight, very warm, zippers on pockets, inner pocket, no crazy fake fur on hood, covers my butt.” Plus, they say it’s super cozy and warm without making them feel like “a giant marshmallow.”

The jacket also comes in a men’s version, and one shopper said her husband ordered it right away after seeing the coat on her. “Hubby asked me ‘how much,’ and was pleasantly surprised when I told him the price,” she wrote. “He wanted one for himself and ordered the men’s version immediately.” 

If you need a quality winter jacket and don’t want to break the bank, the Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Coat might just what you’ve been looking for. But whatever you do, don’t wait to make your purchase — it won’t be $35 for long!

