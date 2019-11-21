This Robe Is So Soft You’ll Never Want to Take It Off — and It Starts at Just $20

If you’ve ever spent the day getting pampered at a spa, you know that one of the best parts of the experience is changing into an ultra-luxurious robe. As soon as you slip it on, it’s as if you’re immediately induced into a state of relaxation, right? Well, you don’t need to book an appointment or spend a fortune in order to experience that same relaxing feeling in the comfort of your own home. Let us introduce you to the Amazon Essentials Mid-Length Plush Robe, a piece so soft and comfy that it’s garnered five-star rating upon five-star rating — and starts at just $20.

Along with an impressively low price tag, this plush robe is machine washable and comes in 15 colors and prints, including star and polka-dot prints, among other classic solid colors such as white and blue. The insanely cozy robe is made from a soft polyester material that one shopper referred to as “silky soft.”

“Oh my gosh — this robe is wonderful! It is super soft and comfortable. As soon as I pulled it out of the packaging and felt it, I wanted to put it right on. It really is one of the softest robes I have found. I could roll it up and use it as a pillow,” one shopper commented.

Another crowned it, “the softest robe I’ve owned to date.”

So if you’re looking to snuggle up this season in a spa-worthy robe without the luxe price tag, the Amazon Essentials Mid-Length Plush Robe is a worthy (and winter-ready) contender.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Mid-Length Plush Robe, $20–$25; amazon.com

