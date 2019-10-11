We Found The Cutest Fall Sweater On Amazon and It’s Under $25 (Yes, Seriously!)

Image zoom

It’s layering season, people! Transitional pieces that work for both chilly fall mornings and warm afternoons are in order. From cropped pants to jackets to lightweight knits, fall is all about building the perfect transitional wardrobe. But refreshing your look doesn’t need to cost a fortune, and that’s where affordable basics brands, like Amazon Essentials, come in. If you’re not already familiar with this line, let us be the first to introduce you! Amazon Essentials is full of quality everyday staples, from best-selling underwear to super comfy jeggings, that are actually affordable — most everything is under $30.

Now, we know knitwear can be expensive, which is why we freaked out (in a good way!) when we found this top-rated Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Sweater. Not only is it made of a super-soft lightweight cotton blend that’s perfect for cool fall days, but it’s under $25 and available in 32 gorgeous colors and patterns. Not to mention, it’s a great layering piece to wear over dresses, t-shirts, tanks, and button downs, or under your favorite jacket or blazer.

The sweater even comes with a 4.5-star average customer rating and has rave reviews from hundreds of shoppers. One reviewer claimed it’s “hands down, the nicest (cheap) sweaters I’ve ever had, and I didn’t have to go to the store to get them! Winning!!”

From a gorgeous dark green hue to a chic leopard print to a colorful stripe pattern, picking just one style of this knit is practically impossible. Thankfully, you can stock up guilt-free because prices start at just $18.50. Yes, you read that correctly — this adorable knit starts at just $18.50! And even in its most expensive colorways, the sweater is still under $25. We’re adding our favorites to our shopping cart ASAP, and suggest you do the same, because this knit is bound to become your new go-to layering piece for the season.

Image zoom

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Sweater, $18.50–$24.50; amazon.com