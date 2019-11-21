Amazon Shoppers Claim This $60 Down Jacket Rivals More Expensive Brands for a Fraction of the Price

Image zoom

We all know about that viral Amazon coat. It seems like anyone you talk to nowadays has one, knows someone that has one, or has one on their holiday wish list. Oprah even added it to her Favorite Things of 2019 holiday gift guide. And while we certainly can’t deny that it’s a legit piece of outerwear, sometimes your outfit just calls for something a bit different, right?

Whether you’re looking for a lightweight jacket that’s warm without all of the bulk, a waterproof hooded number to wear on muggy and wet winter days, or just a cute and trendy down jacket, we’ve found just what you need. The Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Down Jacket is a versatile style with all of those amazing qualities packed into one, not to mention its insane coziness. And the best part? It won’t break the bank. For just $60, this Amazon Essentials down jacket will keep you warm, dry, and stylish all season long.

Complete with zip pockets, a hood, and contoured seams for a flattering and fitted shape, this machine-washable jacket is quickly becoming a customer favorite. It even comes with a small drawstring pouch for easy storing and travel, so you can say good-bye to overstuffed luggage for good.

“LOVE this jacket!!! Highly recommended!” one shopper commented. “I have worn it in the rain and it literally repels it as if I’m wearing a legit rain jacket. I’ve worn it while it’s snowing out and it keeps me dry and warm… I plan to order another one in a different color in the near future.”

“This jacket is the best jacket I’ve ever owned,” wrote another. “My husband just bought himself the $200+ Patagonia jacket similar to this one and I’m just as happy. Mine came with a stuff sack attached… Mine also has a hood! My husband’s coat doesn’t have either of those. I don’t have that fancy chest pocket, but I do have pockets that zip shut and are ridiculously warm even without gloves on. For $60-ish this jacket holds its own.”

With such rave reviews, we wouldn’t be surprised if this Amazon Essentials Down Jacket gives the Orolay Coat — or any other jacket, for that matter — a run for its money! Scroll down to shop the Amazon Essentials Down Jacket in winter-ready lilac, navy, and light gray now.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Down Jacket, $59.50; amazon.com