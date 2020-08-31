These $17 Canvas Sneakers Are a Hit Among Amazon Shoppers

Listen, having a pair of fun and funky shoes is great and all, but sometimes you just need something basic and functional that can get the job done. There’s one pair on Amazon that does just that. Costing only $17, the canvas sneakers are an errand-runner's dream: They’re functional and supportive for grocery runs, neighborhood walks, and dinner outings. They’re the simple shoes you can leave by the door and keep on hand for any occasion.