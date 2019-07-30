These $20 Pants Are Just as Comfortable as Leggings, But Look Like Jeans — and Shoppers Are Obsessed

Image zoom

While Amazon’s biggest sale of the year has wrapped up for 2019, there are still tons of other deals to be had in the retailer’s massive fashion department. Case in point: These $20 stretchy jeggings that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with.

The versatile and affordable jeggings, which were designed by the retailer’s in-house Amazon Essentials brand, have already racked up hundreds of perfect reviews and will be your new favorite pair of pants, according to owners. The super soft and cozy 4.3-star jeans come in several washes and lengths, but what reviewers love most is their pajama-like feel and high-rise fit.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Skinny Stretch Jeggings, $20.50; amazon.com

Their simple design ensures they’re polished enough to wear with your favorite workwear blouses while their stretchy cotton material makes them comfortable enough to wear while lounging around the house. And unlike many jeans, these soft jeggings won’t dig into your skin or leave marks.

“These feel great — they don’t cut into my waist,” one reviewer wrote. “I can get away with wearing them to work because they look like regular work pants. They are great so far — washing and drying well [and] no shrinkage that I can tell. I will definitely be buying another pair.”

“These stretchy knit jeggings have ruined me for all other pants,” another reviewer chimed in. “I’ve had these for months, and they have become my absolute favorite pair of pants. [I] bought these specifically to wear on long flights — I wanted something that wouldn’t be restrictive or cut into my belly or be tight in the knees while sitting, but I wanted to look a bit more put together. These look lovely, they are easy to put on, and they are very comfy while sitting.”

Owners say they tend to run a little big and advise sizing down if you’re in between sizes, though complimentary exchanges are easy for Prime members or anyone who signs up for a free-30 day trial. And thanks to the large range of sizes and lengths offered, shoppers with all kinds of fit requirements can find their perfect pair.

“I struggle to find pants that fit my short body and legs,” one reviewer wrote. “Tried [my] first pair and immediately ordered six more. These stretch amazingly and don’t dig in. I definitely recommend these pants and will continue to order for myself and plan to order for my four teenage daughters next!”

The only common complaint you’ll come across in reviews is how quickly they sell out, so be sure to add your favorite washes — or the office-ready glen plaid print — to your cart while you still can!