Women Love This Comfy $15 Sweatshirt Hiding in Amazon’s Men’s Department

Image zoom

Ladies, if you’re in the market for a comfy sweatshirt that’s just a little bit baggy and can be worn with anything, head to the men’s department.

While it was designed for guys, this Amazon Essentials fleece hoodie is loved by everyone. It’s earned more than 1,000 five-star reviews so far from men and women alike who call it their “new go-to hoodie” and say it’s “like borrowing a boyfriend’s sweatshirt — no boyfriend required.”

Image zoom

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Hooded Fleece Sweatshirt, $13.15–$17.50; amazon.com

The comfy piece, which comes in 16 solid colors and six prints (including camo and stripes), looks and feels like a high-end hoodie but costs just $15, with select colors on sale for as little as $13.15. “Shocked at the quality for the price,” one reviewer wrote. “If this had a Nike or Under Armour logo it would easily cost $50-$60 or more.”

Made with cotton and polyester, the Prime-eligible piece feels soft thanks to its warm and fuzzy inner fleece. Its casual and simple logo-less look makes it easy to wear with jeans and t-shirts, workout gear, and other off-duty outfits, and its roomy fit is great for layering during the colder months or while traveling.

While many of its praise-filled reviews come from men, plenty of women have written in to say they love its looser shape. “Super, super soft with a relaxed fit, this is the perfect hoodie for a woman who wants more length and space in the body,” one reviewer wrote.

“As many girls do, I love to wear my boyfriend’s hoodies,” another chimed in. “Well, I’m single now [and] found myself hoodie-less and sad, so I bought this in a size large and am happy again! Ladies, do we really need a man when we have each other and oversized hoodies?”

Image zoom

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Hooded Fleece Sweatshirt, $13.15–$17.50; amazon.com

Female reviewers appreciate the sweatshirt’s oversized and boxy shape, which comes from its longer torso and sleeve length. Some claim there’s a bit more room in the shoulders than they’re used to, but ensure it doesn’t take away from the overall look. “This is one of my favorite hoodies,” a customer wrote. “I bought men’s because I don’t like the fitted style of women’s stuff.”

Shoppers who prefer something more fitted can get themselves the women’s version of the Amazon Essentials hoodie, which comes in 16 colors and costs just $18. Full-zip designs are also available for men ($10.28–$21) and women ($15.04–$20.46).

This cozy piece is just the thing to bundle up with this winter, and it makes for a great last-minute gift, especially for Prime members who can get it with free and fast shipping. With several fit, design, and color options that all come with inexpensive price tags, your dream hoodie is here — just be sure to ignore the department and get the style that works best for you.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.