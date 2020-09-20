Amazon's Best-Selling Fleece Jacket Is Only $20
The leaves are changing, football is back, and pumpkin-flavored items are taking over — which means the official start of fall is just around the corner. If you’re still searching for a lightweight jacket to add to your autumn wardrobe, the Amazon Essentials Full-Zip Fleece Jacket might be just what you’re looking for.
Over 4,000 shoppers gave it a perfect five-star rating, which helped it quickly become Amazon’s number one best-selling fleece jacket. Made from an ultra soft polyester material, it’s super cozy and lightweight, according to shoppers. One reviewer even described the popular topper as being “so comfy and warm without being hot.”
Along with a flexible collar that can be worn up or down, the jacket boasts two zippered pockets that will keep your belongings safe and sound. Even better, it’s machine-washable and wrinkle-resistant, too.
“I just love this jacket, not only did the color stay vibrant through all of fall and winter, but I wore this endlessly around the house during the cold season and it is so warm for just being a lighter jacket,” raved one shopper. “It’s soft, it doesn’t pill in the wash nor dryer and the inside big side pockets are genius — they are made to hold your cellphone or a small wallet even or gloves! This is quality made and I am surprised that I truly love this jacket better than my North Face — it’s that good!!!”
“Seriously this is my new favorite jacket,” wrote another. “It is so soft and comfortable to wear around the house and out running errands. It also keeps me pretty warm when I'm outside and it's windy. The price is great and I am really considering ordering another one.”
The cozy fleece ranges in size from XS and XXL and can be yours for as little as $18 — which comes in handy considering there are 18 different colors and prints to choose from. Fall will be here before you know it, so we suggest you shop one (or two) for yourself now.
