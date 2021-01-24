Shoppers Are Buying These ‘Deliciously Soft and Snuggly’ Sweatpants in Every Color — and They’re Just $19

Wearing stretchy leggings all day, every day is basically a quarantine habit right now. But if you want to switch it up with some bottoms that are guaranteed to be comfy, you can't go wrong with classic sweatpants — especially ones that make you look put together, have hundreds of positive reviews, and are just $19.
The Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Sweatpants have a loose, lounge-worthy fit and a "deliciously soft and snuggly" feel, according to Amazon shoppers. Some are in a frenzy, reportedly buying them in every color— there's even one reviewer who couldn't resist buying the same color more than once because they say the pants are "so relaxing and extremely soft." It's no wonder the fleece sweatpants have garnered over 1,200 five-star ratings.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Sweatpants, $18.99; amazon.com
The drawstring sweatpants are made with cozy French terry materials and lined with fleece on the inside to keep you warm on chilly nights. However, adamant shoppers insist you won't run hot in them, making them suitable for year-round wear. While jogger sweatpants can feel tight with their tapered ankles, these have a straight-leg design and a looser fit that shoppers can't get enough of.
"I love these pants! They are soft! They are warm! They are comfortable!" writes one Amazon shopper. "They do fit just a tiny bit big, but that's the way I like my pants to be!"
"They're comfy around my belly, which is a bit on the round side, the length is a bit long but if they shrink an inch, they'll be perfect," says another reviewer. "I just ordered two more pairs, and if they get black back in stock, I'll buy a pair of them, as well."
If you're ready to update your stay-at-home attire, take it from these Amazon shoppers and buy "the best sweatpants ever" in every color. After all, they're just $19.
