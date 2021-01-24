Shoppers Are Buying These ‘Deliciously Soft and Snuggly’ Sweatpants in Every Color — and They’re Just $19

The Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Sweatpants have a loose, lounge-worthy fit and a "deliciously soft and snuggly" feel, according to Amazon shoppers. Some are in a frenzy, reportedly buying them in every color— there's even one reviewer who couldn't resist buying the same color more than once because they say the pants are "so relaxing and extremely soft." It's no wonder the fleece sweatpants have garnered over 1,200 five-star ratings.