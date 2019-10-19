Amazon Shoppers Love These Under-$20 Cozy Joggers So Much, They’re Buying Them in Multiple Colors

Image zoom

When it comes to comfy pants, you can truly never have too many pairs. By now, you probably have dozens of leggings stashed away in your drawer (how could you not when there’s so much hype around these IUGA High-Waist Yoga leggings or these highly-rated pairs from Leggings Depot?). Sure, leggings are great and all, but sometimes we just want to throw on a cozy pair of sweatpants while somehow still looking stylish.

Enter: The Amazon Essentials French Terry Joggers, which are just as comfy as they are cute — and have hundreds of rave reviews from customers to prove it. Designed with a relaxed straight-leg fit, the cotton sweats are super soft and warm, yet breathable. They have a tapered ankle for a sleeker look that you could totally wear lounging around the house or out running errands. Best of all is the fact that they are only $18, and there eight colors, plus a camo print, to choose from. While the camo print seems to be the most popular choice among shoppers, many have said that they’re buying them in multiple colors because these are “the best joggers [they have] tried in a while.” Some people are even begging the brand for a matching sweatshirt.

“LOVE! I just put them on and I’m never taking them off,” one reviewer wrote. “I’m in love and plan to buy more in as many colors as I can in my size. So soft and comfy yet still cute enough to wear out of the house not look like a total bum.”

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant, $18.50; amazon.com

There is always the question as to whether or not something cotton might shrink after the first wash, but people have put these joggers to the test and have been pleasantly surprised. “I wash everything before wearing. After washing and drying… these pants fits great,” another wrote. “They are not short or too long. The fabric didn’t ball up and they didn’t have a ton of lint coming off after the first wash. They wash up really nice!! I liked them so much, I just purchased another color.”

Not only are customers purchasing these joggers in more colors, but they’re also looking to buy more from the brand that makes them (which, spoiler alert, is already loved by tons of people).

“These joggers are absolutely perfect! I’m so blown away by them,” one reviewer wrote. “They are great quality, soft, and so comfortable! The fit true to size for me. They are not too thin or thick. I will definitely be buying more and trying more from this brand!”

In case you didn’t know, Amazon Essentials is one of the retailer’s in-house brands which focuses on creating high-quality, comfy wardrobe basics at super affordable prices. From pull-on knit jeggings that look like real pants to top-rated cotton underwear that thousands of people love, they make a variety of clothing for men and women.

If you’ve been looking for a pair of sweats to add to your comfy pants rotation, now’s the perfect time to scoop up these Frenchy Terry Joggers before the cold winter sets in.