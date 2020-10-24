This Fleece Vest Is So Soft and Warm, You’ll Want to Wear It with Everything
Fall is one of the trickiest times of the year in regards to getting dressed. Since it can often be quite chilly in the morning yet warm in the afternoon, wearing lightweight layers is key, and hundreds of Amazon shoppers say the Amazon Essentials Fleece Vest is their go-to piece.
Made from a super-soft polyester material, the cozy vest features two zippered pockets, a full-zip front, and a high-collar that gives it a sleek, structured look. Unlike other fuzzy vests that can look slouchy, shoppers love that this option has a snug and flattering fit.
Not only is the top-rated piece super stylish, but it’s functional as well. Reviewers say the lightweight vest keeps them incredibly warm without adding a lot of bulk. It also comes in six easy-to-match colors that can be worn with practically everything else in your fall wardrobe.
“I love, love, love this cozy vest,” wrote one shopper. “It’s cuddly, warm, and has a fitted style that is fairly flattering for such a fluffy vest. In addition to the two zippered exterior pockets, it has two generously sized pockets inside. I feel like I can store enough stuff to run away from home. It's fluffy, soft, and warm, and I can't wait for the cooler weather to arrive so I can enjoy this every day.”
“What a great vest!” said another. “It is super soft and comfortable and most importantly, warm.”
The fleece vest ranges in size from XS to XXL, and while most reviewers said it fits true to size, a few recommended sizing up — especially if you plan on wearing thick sweaters underneath it. Ready to see what all the hype is about for yourself? Shop the fall essential for yourself for as little as $18 below.
