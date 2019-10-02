This Super Cozy Fleece Jacket Is the ‘Best $20 You’ll Ever Spend,’ According to Amazon Shoppers

Image zoom

Everyone needs a good fleece jacket as part of their cold weather wardrobe. Not only is it the perfect jacket to grab and go out the door, but it’s also a cozy layer for those extra chilly days. However, the price tag on a good quality fleece can be pretty high — and that’s why Amazon shoppers have sought out what they’re claiming to be the best fleece jacket for your buck.

The Amazon Essentials Full-Zip Polar Fleece is a best-seller on the retail giant, with over 700 shoppers highly recommending it. Made out of 100 polyester, the logo-free jacket has a high collar, zippered side pockets, and comes in every size from extra small to double XL. You can choose from 17 colors, including black, light gray, dark green, and a few different shades of blue. Other than raving that the fleece is super soft and warm, a majority of shoppers say that the jacket is extremely similar to — and a way better bargain buy — than its pricier Columbia and North Face counterparts.

“This is a very high quality fleece jacket, very similar to a North Face jacket that I bought a couple of years ago at half the price. The zippers are not at all flimsy. The zipped pockets are useful for keeping my phone or keys. The thickness is probably warm enough for temperature around 40’s to 50’s,” one shopper wrote. “The sizing is accurate. I normally wear either a small or an extra small (5’2 and 115lb) so I ordered both sizes. The sleeves are a bit long on the small and I could layer the jacket on top of a shirt. The extra small fits like a glove and feels just right if you don’t want to layer. Overall, a great purchase. I highly recommend it.”

Another reviewer wrote, “Soft and warm. Lots of pockets. Sleeves are long which I like because I tend to have issues with sleeves being too short when I buy jackets. I usually wear a medium top, 36 waist, and the large fit loosely. Good for layering. I want another one! Next time I may buy a medium knowing it’ll probably be more form fitting. I couldn’t justify spending the money on a Columbia when I only planned to wear it at work. I actually like the fit of this jacket over the Columbia. Doesn’t make you look as bulky.”

The fleece also comes in a men’s style for the same price, plus an additional big and tall option.

Multiple shoppers say that they wear it everywhere, from traveling and work to lounging around the house — so if you’ve been searching to add a versatile, affordable fleece to your winter wardrobe, the Amazon Essentials Full-Zip Polar Fleece could be a fit for you.