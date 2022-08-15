These Criss-Cross Slides Are Like 'Walking on Clouds,' According to Shoppers — and They're Only $31

There are five versatile colors to choose from too

By
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart

Published on August 15, 2022

Whether you're wearing them to the beach, the office, or to run errands, a good pair of supportive and comfortable sandals is a must-have in everyone's wardrobe. If you're still looking for a new pair to add to your rotation to wear during the last few weeks of summer, look no further than the Amazon Essentials Criss-Cross Sport Sandals.

The sleek sandals have racked up hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers who love how comfortable and versatile the summer-ready shoes are. Along with a slip-on design, the slides feature a breathable lining to keep your feet cool on hot days and a rugged rubber sole to provide ample traction. Even better, the faux-leather criss-cross straps have elastic hidden in them to help the sandals mold comfortably to your feet.

Their simple classic design makes them "easy to dress up or down" and will look good with everything from dresses to jeans to shorts, while their thick platform sole will add height while still being completely walkable. In fact, the sandal's insoles are so cushioned, one shopper said it feels like you're "walking on clouds."

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Criss-Cross Sandals, $30.80; amazon.com

Even people with foot ailments are fans of the supportive sandals. One five-star reviewer wrote, "They fit perfectly and are incredibly comfortable, even though I have bunions on my feet" and added that "the cushioning underfoot is great, and they fit pretty securely as I walk around." Another raved, "I have wide feet and was worried about them not fitting, but they fit perfectly! They are super comfortable to wear!"

Sizes range from 5 to 12, and you can choose between classic black, brown, and white colorways or opt for a fun leopard print or snakeskin style. Perhaps the best part? The sandals are only $31 a pair.

But don't let the affordable price point fool you — shoppers agree they look "much more expensive" than they are. And they are so cute and comfortable, many say they are going to buy another color​. Ready to see what all the hype is about for yourself? Shop the Amazon Essentials Criss-Cross Sandals below.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Criss-Cross Sandals, $30.80; amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Criss-Cross Sandals, $30.80; amazon.com

