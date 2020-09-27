This Cozy Crewneck Sweater Has Rave Reviews on Amazon — and It’s Only $24
Sweater weather is officially here, and if you’re looking for a new option to add to your fall wardrobe, we suggest heading to Amazon. From oversized cardigans to lightweight pullovers, it has every type of sweater imaginable, and the Amazon Essentials Crewneck Sweater is one of our favorites.
Made from a cotton-blend material that one customer describes as “super soft and cozy, with no itch at all,” the crewneck sweater features a ribbed hem, collar, and cuffs and has a slightly slouchy fit. Many shoppers say the lightweight layer is perfect for the transitional period from summer to fall, as it’s light enough to wear over a t-shirt or tank top and under a jacket.
The comfy sweater ranges in size from XS to XXL, and it comes in 44 different colors and prints, ranging from simple solids to classic stripes and plaids to fun animal prints. And if you’re wondering how to style it, just check out the numerous photos that customers have uploaded that prove that the sweater looks just as good with casual jeans and leggings as it does with a sleek skirt and heels.
“This is the first time I ordered clothing from Amazon Basics, and I must say I am impressed,” wrote one shopper. “The sweater is well made, nice hand to the fabric, not too heavy, and not too thin. I ordered the gray and black and I will definitely order more colors. These will travel well, perfect alone or for layering.”
“As soon as I put on this sweater I had two thoughts: 1. I never want to take this off! 2. I want this sweater in every color,” said another. “This fits so well and true to size. The material is substantial and well made. Perfect to go with jeans for a cool outing but also great with slacks for business casual work attire! I will get a ton of use out of this sweater and will most certainly be purchasing more.”
While many customers like that the Amazon-exclusive sweater has the look and feel of a designer sweater, they love that it has a much more affordable price tag. You can score the wardrobe essential for as little as $17 depending on which size and style you choose — meaning you can add multiple options to your cart without breaking the bank.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.