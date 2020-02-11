Amazon Shoppers Are Raving About This Ultra Comfy Thong Set, and You Can Shop It for Just $12

Image zoom Amazon

Lacy panties and cheeky silk briefs are fun to wear, but if you prefer undergarments that are a bit more basic and comfortable for everyday wear, you can’t go wrong with a classic cotton thong. Breathable with just enough stretch, cotton thongs are the perfect ‘no visible panty lines’ option to wear under jeans, dresses, and just about anything else in your wardrobe. So when we stumbled upon the Amazon Essentials Standard Cotton Stretch Thong Set, we couldn’t add it to our shopping carts fast enough.

Amazon Essentials is known for its quality basics available at ridiculously great prices, and this six-pack set of cotton thongs is no exception. Shoppers can choose from five different sets, including classic white, pops of colors, and even an adorable Valentine’s Day theme complete with heart prints and “love” lettering.

Besides the cute colorways, this underwear set is also super affordable — we’re talking just over $12 for the set, which nets out to $2 per pair. As one customer wrote, “You get a lot of bang for your buck. I have been a Victoria’s Secret loyal customer for decades and these have the same great quality and have lasted for many months.”

Hundreds of other Amazon shoppers are raving about this set, too. “I wasn’t sure what to expect when I saw this six-pack of panties for only $12. But holy crap, what a freaking steal,” another happy shopper wrote.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we wouldn’t blame you for treating yourself to a set (or three!) because these Amazon Essentials thongs are too good to pass up.

Image zoom

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Standard 6-Pack Cotton Stretch Thong Panty, $10.19–$12.49; amazon.com