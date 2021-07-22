More Than 59,000 Shoppers Love This Cotton Underwear That 'Fits Like a Dream'
All underwear are not created equally: Some are more breathable, some are so undetectable, they can even hide under leggings, and some feel like you're wearing nothing at all. So if that's the case, then why settle for an underwear drawer filled with styles only resorted to when your favorites are in the wash?
The truth is, it's how comfortable what you're wearing under your clothes is that sets the tone for your entire outfit. And in making the switch to Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty, Amazon shoppers are prioritizing just that.
As the overall best-seller in the retailer's category of Women's Bikini Panties, the set is a clear standout thanks to the more than 9,900 perfect reviews it's racked up. With material made up of a breathable 95 percent cotton blend and slight stretch, the bikini-style underwear have led shoppers to make the switch from pricier mall brands for good.
"I've only been wearing a pair for less than 8 hours and they fit like a dream," one shopper said. "I ordered the all black set in a size small. One reviewer mentioned how these are similar, if not better than the Victoria's Secret bikinis and I've been wearing those for 15 years, but I'm sick of their prices so I bought these. I'm about to order another set now, they are super comfy."
The underwear — which ranges from sets including 6 to 10 pairs depending on the style — also come in at a budget-friendly price tag, meaning upgrading your entire underwear drawer to the shopper-beloved style isn't out of the question.
"I love these," another customer said. "I don't know why it is so hard to find cute, cotton underwear that aren't granny-pannies, but for some reason, it is. Of course, that is, until now! These look cute on, feel comfortable and don't ride up into places they shouldn't be. And you just can't beat that price!"
If you're ready to overhaul your underwear drawer without sacrificing comfort for style, head to Amazon to snag the customer-approved essentials that come in more than a dozen color combinations.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty, $12.65-$24.01; amazon.com
