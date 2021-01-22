Shop

Amazon’s In-House Fashion Label Is the Unassuming Staple in Thousands of Shoppers’ Closets

See the 70 Amazon Essentials styles that customers love most
By Christina Butan
January 22, 2021 06:30 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
  • Amazon Essentials Classic Fit V-Neck T-shirt, 2 Pack
    $18.99
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Coat
    $54.99
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Amazon Essentials French Terry Dress
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Amazon Essentials Lightweight Mock Neck Sweater
    $19.97–$23.61
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
    $24.52
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Amazon Essentials Water Resistant Packable Puffer
    $36.58 - $44.99
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress
    $25.51–$27
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Amazon Essentials Full Zip Fleece Jacket
    $21.80 - $28.83
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Shorts
    $14
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Amazon Essentials Twist Front Maxi Dress
    $27.10
    SHOP IT
    Amazon

When it comes to wardrobe basics, Amazon Essentials has it all. Even if you haven't noticed the brand before, you've likely come across its highly reviewed wardrobe basics while browsing Amazon. Whether you're looking for loungewear, a packable puffer, stretchy underwear, or even face masks, the under-the-radar label has become a go-to for thousands of shoppers. 

In fact, the brand has so many popular items that Amazon has put together a list highlighting 70 of its most loved styles. These are various favorites that customers are often adding to their carts, like this "simple but elegant" mock neck sweater and this "perfect work from home" maxi dress.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Mock Neck Sweater, $19.97–$23.61; amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress, $25.51–$27; amazon.com

One of the most notable Amazon Essentials styles is this pack of v-neck t-shirts, which has over 12,300 five-star ratings. Made with 56 percent cotton, the simple tees come in 31 color combinations and patterns. Shoppers say the t-shirts are "so much more" than they appear and that you "can't go wrong" thanks to how soft, comfortable, and flattering they are.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Classic Fit V-Neck T-shirt, 2 Pack, $18.99; amazon.com

The customer-favorite list is also chock-full of winter essentials, like the hooded puffer coat that once dethroned the Orolay jacket from its best-selling spot in the jackets and parkas category. The coat comes in 10 colors, including trendy options like camel, neon pink, and even a marble print. Customers love that it's a "warm, cozy, and no-frills" jacket, and they're especially excited by some of its bonus features, like its fleece lining, stretched cuffs with thumbholes, and an inner pocket.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Coat, $54.99; amazon.com

The best part? Many of these Amazon Essential picks are budget-friendly. A majority of the tops, sweaters, and fleeces are under $30, and prices start at just $15, so you can stock up without breaking the bank. 

Check out all of the most loved Amazon Essential styles, and shop the brand's storefront for more options, including clothing for men and kids. 

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com