Amazon’s In-House Fashion Label Is the Unassuming Staple in Thousands of Shoppers’ Closets

When it comes to wardrobe basics, Amazon Essentials has it all. Even if you haven't noticed the brand before, you've likely come across its highly reviewed wardrobe basics while browsing Amazon. Whether you're looking for loungewear, a packable puffer, stretchy underwear, or even face masks, the under-the-radar label has become a go-to for thousands of shoppers.
In fact, the brand has so many popular items that Amazon has put together a list highlighting 70 of its most loved styles. These are various favorites that customers are often adding to their carts, like this "simple but elegant" mock neck sweater and this "perfect work from home" maxi dress.
One of the most notable Amazon Essentials styles is this pack of v-neck t-shirts, which has over 12,300 five-star ratings. Made with 56 percent cotton, the simple tees come in 31 color combinations and patterns. Shoppers say the t-shirts are "so much more" than they appear and that you "can't go wrong" thanks to how soft, comfortable, and flattering they are.
The customer-favorite list is also chock-full of winter essentials, like the hooded puffer coat that once dethroned the Orolay jacket from its best-selling spot in the jackets and parkas category. The coat comes in 10 colors, including trendy options like camel, neon pink, and even a marble print. Customers love that it's a "warm, cozy, and no-frills" jacket, and they're especially excited by some of its bonus features, like its fleece lining, stretched cuffs with thumbholes, and an inner pocket.
The best part? Many of these Amazon Essential picks are budget-friendly. A majority of the tops, sweaters, and fleeces are under $30, and prices start at just $15, so you can stock up without breaking the bank.
Check out all of the most loved Amazon Essential styles, and shop the brand's storefront for more options, including clothing for men and kids.