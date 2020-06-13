Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Amazon Shoppers Say These $17 Shorts Look and Feel Much More Expensive Than They Are

If you’re still searching for the perfect summer shorts, you’re in luck! You may remember the popular Amazon Essentials trousers that customers say are so comfortable and flattering, you’ll want to wear them every day. Well, we just found out they’re available in shorts as well — and they only cost $17.

The Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts are made from a super soft cotton and elastane blend that one customer described as feeling “way more expensive than it is.” Along with a zip fly and button closure, the cute and comfy shorts also feature two front pockets and two faux back-welt pockets.

There are 23 styles to choose from, all of which are easy to mix and match with other pieces in your wardrobe. You can choose between classic solids like black, khaki, and navy, or opt for a bright blue or coral hue if you’re looking for some bold pieces to liven up your summer wardrobe. They come in fun patterns, too, including pretty florals, preppy stripes, and kitschy pineapple prints.

“These shorts are a perfect wardrobe essential for summer,” raved one shopper. “I'm six feet tall and typically have a hard time finding shorts that I like, but everything about these shorts is perfect. I ended up ordering another pair because I was so impressed with the first.”

“I love them! They are so comfortable, and they give me a nice shape,” said another. “I love the different patterns. The price is right. They are durable. I've washed them a million times already and they still look great. I'll continue to order different patterns. This Florida girl is super pleased with them.”

Reviewers also say the five-inch inseam on the shorts provides the perfect amount of coverage and makes the summer-ready bottoms appropriate to wear just about anywhere. But if you are looking for a shorter or longer pair, there are 3.5-inch, 7-inch, and 10-inch inseam options also available.

No matter which length you choose, the Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts are definitely one staple you’ll want in your closet this season.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts, $16–$17; amazon.com