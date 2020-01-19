These $20 Work Pants Are So Comfortable, Amazon Shoppers Say You’ll Want to Wear Them Every Day

“I SWEAR by these pants”

By Rebecca Carhart
January 19, 2020 11:00 AM
It’s rare to find a pair of pants that are flattering, comfortable, and work-appropriate. But tons of Amazon customers sing the praises of these Amazon Essentials Chino Pants, which they say are the only bottoms you need for the office.

The straight-leg trousers are made from a lightweight, breathable cotton/spandex blend that gives you the perfect amount of comfort and stretch. They also feature a zip fly with button closure, roomy front pockets, and two faux back-welt pockets for a stylish touch. And they’re machine-washable, making them super easy to clean.

The beloved bottoms come in seven neutral colors that are easy to mix and match, and range in size from 0 to 20, including a few “long” sizes, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding your perfect fit. For these reasons and more, hundreds of customers have given the work-perfect pants a perfect five-star rating. 

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Chino Pants, $19.27–$20.50; amazon.com

One customer raved, “The cut, fit, and feel, were so spot on with what I only daydreamed of. They are perfect for wearing regularly. They aren’t baggy, but the seams and cut, fit according to your waist and measurements — the size chart was extremely helpful.”

“Hands down the softest, best fitting chinos I’ve ever worn. Reviewers are correct. I just love them, and so, my third pair is on the way,” wrote another. 

While the straight-leg pants are designed to have a slightly loose fit, some customers say they can run big and recommend sizing down. Perhaps the best part? The everyday trousers are actually affordable at $20 a pop  — meaning you can shop multiple pairs at once for the price of a high-end style. 

