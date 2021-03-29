These $17 Women’s Shorts Fit So Well, Men Are Buying Them, Too

If spring weather has left you searching for cooling alternatives to your favorite loungewear, the Amazon Essentials Brushed Tech Stretch Shorts have you covered. They'll keep you comfortable all the way into summer, and they're only $17.
The shorts are made of a moisture-wicking blend of polyester and spandex, so they're as suited for workouts as they are for a regular day at home. The heathered fabric falls loosely around thighs, which ensures breathability, while a wide, elasticized waistband keeps them in place with minimal rolling or folding.
Metal-tipped drawstrings allow for a customized fit with every wear, and flat-laid seams prevent uncomfortable friction against skin. The Tech Stretch Shorts even have two spacious front pockets, which can be hard to find in women's clothing.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Brushed Tech Stretch Short in Black Space Dye, $16.50; amazon.com
"I love these shorts! They are the perfect fabric, perfect length, perfect inseam, and perfect fit," one reviewer wrote. "They are buttery soft, not too long, and not too short. They do not have a liner (which I'm not a fan of) and have pockets (which I am a fan of). They do not shrink, the fabric does not pill, and they don't lose their shape after wearing them all day."
The shorts may be made for women, but that hasn't stopped men from getting in on the comfiness. "My wife swore I had purchased women's shorts, which I scoffed at," said one. "How could I, a hunting, fishing, construction-working man's man, have purchased women's clothing? She was right. And you know what I did? I bought another pair. These babies are AMAZING! Has women's clothing always been this soft and comfortable?!?"
"These shorts are so soft and comfortable. The waistband is comfortable also," wrote another male shopper. "I love that they have pockets. The length is good — not too short or too long."
The Amazon Essentials Women's Brushed Tech Stretch Shorts are sold out in three of five colors, but they're still available in the black and dark gray space dye varieties. Grab yours while you can — and maybe snag a few pairs for the men in your life.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Brushed Tech Stretch Short in Dark Gray Space Dye, $16.50; amazon.com
